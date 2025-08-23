15 Wingstop Facts Worth Learning

You may have gone ham on a 20-piece order of Wingstop's hot honey rub wings before, but how much do you know about the brand behind the bite? In 1994, a little aviation-themed restaurant opened in Garland, Texas. Nobody knew then that it would one day fuel TikTok challenges and attract investors like Rick Ross, who owns more Wingstop franchises than some people have pairs of sneakers. From receiving celebrity shout-outs on social media to making cameo appearances on your favorite shows, Wingstop isn't just any fast-casual chain. It's grown from a humble spot with a focused menu into a billion-dollar global powerhouse, with no signs of slowing down.

Maybe you've ordered 100 wings for game night, argued with friends over the best flavor, or have yet to try this spot's iconic dishes (shame on you). Either way, Wingstop deserves its props. It turned a single menu item into a full-blown obsession. These facts reveal exactly how it happened, and why its story is far from finished.