You Can Thank Atlanta For The Creation Of Lemon Pepper Wings

Buffalo and its eponymous sauce may reign supreme in the world of chicken wings, but if there is one regional specialty that gives it a run for its money, it's the Atlanta favorite lemon pepper. A tangy, spice-rubbed counterpoint to the hot and saucy wing from upstate New York, lemon pepper wings have been around for decades. However, they have ridden a wave of popularity in the past 10 years, becoming the Southern ying to Buffalo's yang. Its glory is not just extolled by one source, either, as the praise comes from hip-hop hits, NBA stars, and TV shows like FX's "Atlanta." But where did these wings actually come from? And how has Atlanta claimed them as its own?

The origins of lemon pepper seasoning are not really clear. Lemons and black peppercorns come from India, and the combo of lemon zest and pepper is sometimes used in Indian dishes, but there is no obvious story on how the two made the jump to the states. What we do know is that its cachet evolved from an intricate web of hip-hop culture and the unexpected quality of food in the strip clubs of Atlanta, particularly the landmark club Magic City. The chefs at Magic City took extra pride in the quality of the Southern cooking, and during the '90s, the club became a hot spot of the city's up-and-coming music scene, helping to spread lemon pepper wings popularity throughout the city.