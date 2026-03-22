How To Get More Out Of Your Olive Garden Meal For Less

For those who are seriously trying to save money, eating out can feel like a big investment, even at a chain restaurant like Olive Garden. If you think you have to settle for only the cheapest dishes on the menu, think again. Olive Garden may not be the most affordable Italian-inspired chain, but with some smart dining tips, you can get a satisfying meal and a smaller check.

If you have even just one dining partner with you, sharing is definitely caring. Splitting your meal lets you enjoy the best dishes at Olive Garden while slashing your bill in half or even in thirds. The chain's appetizers range from about $9.29 to $13.49; entrees cost $13.99 to $23.79; and desserts cost $8.49 to $9.49. By sharing, you'll save at least the minimum price per category, and since Olive Garden is known for its generous portions, three people could split one of its heavier entrees (like the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara), and no one will feel cheated.

Got a larger dining group? Consider asking if everyone would like to make a meal out of multiple appetizers. This ordering method saves you both money and boredom, as you could try every appetizer at Olive Garden, from calamari and meatballs to lasagna fritta, and still save cash. If you do this, your total will be $93.81; split four ways, that's $23.45 per person, whereas ordering individually would cost at least $31.77 each (and that's only if everyone gets the cheapest appetizer, entree, and dessert on the menu).