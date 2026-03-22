How To Get More Out Of Your Olive Garden Meal For Less
For those who are seriously trying to save money, eating out can feel like a big investment, even at a chain restaurant like Olive Garden. If you think you have to settle for only the cheapest dishes on the menu, think again. Olive Garden may not be the most affordable Italian-inspired chain, but with some smart dining tips, you can get a satisfying meal and a smaller check.
If you have even just one dining partner with you, sharing is definitely caring. Splitting your meal lets you enjoy the best dishes at Olive Garden while slashing your bill in half or even in thirds. The chain's appetizers range from about $9.29 to $13.49; entrees cost $13.99 to $23.79; and desserts cost $8.49 to $9.49. By sharing, you'll save at least the minimum price per category, and since Olive Garden is known for its generous portions, three people could split one of its heavier entrees (like the Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara), and no one will feel cheated.
Got a larger dining group? Consider asking if everyone would like to make a meal out of multiple appetizers. This ordering method saves you both money and boredom, as you could try every appetizer at Olive Garden, from calamari and meatballs to lasagna fritta, and still save cash. If you do this, your total will be $93.81; split four ways, that's $23.45 per person, whereas ordering individually would cost at least $31.77 each (and that's only if everyone gets the cheapest appetizer, entree, and dessert on the menu).
These Olive Garden menu specials help you score cheaper meals
Beyond sharing, try taking advantage of three thrifty Olive Garden menu features. In 2025, the chain rolled out a "Lighter Portions" menu offering smaller, discounted servings of popular dishes from chicken Parmigiana to fettuccine Alfredo. These cost $13.49 to $14.49, making them great if you want dinner for yourself without overspending. Factor in those famous breadsticks, and you won't be left hungry.
The Create Your Own Pasta feature also helps you save dough on a solo entree, and your dish comes with free soup or salad. For a base price of $13.99, you get six noodle choices and four sauce options (marinara, five cheese marinara, meat sauce, or creamy mushroom). The only things that increase the price are optional toppings like meatballs and shrimp, ranging from $3.29 to $5.99 — the grand total is up to you.
If you have time to visit before 3 p.m., OG customers praise its lunch specials as huge money-savers. One thing to know before going to Olive Garden is that you can purchase an unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks deal any time, but this trifecta is cheaper during lunch hours. You might not even need an entree, but if you are quite hungry, you can nab lunch-sized servings of popular, original staples, too. These dishes are actually the same serving size as the "Lighter Portions" available during dinner, yet the lunch versions appear to be even cheaper.
More ways to save at Olive Garden, from family meals to email discounts
Ordering takeout at Olive Garden opens up even more ways to save. For starters, while customers over the age of 12 normally can't order off the kids' menu, you can get these dishes by placing a takeout order. Every kids' meal is priced at $6.99 except for one (the Grilled Chicken with Rotini Pasta & Marinara, $9.28), and while they don't come with a soup or salad, prices per dish don't get any lower. The portions also aren't stingy — many adult customers have been more than satisfied by their kids' menu order, according to Reddit.
If your whole family is craving Olive Garden, know that it's one of the chain restaurants with the cheapest family-style meals. For about $64, you can score a huge pan of lasagna, one dozen breadsticks, and an extra-large house salad, meant to serve four people ($16 per person) to six (about $10.66 per person). You can also get family-sized pans of other iconic dishes, which don't come with salad or breadsticks, but still save you major dough compared to individual plates.
Lastly, you'll want to sign up for Olive Garden's eClub newsletter and watch its social media channels to find out about discounts and other deals. Joining the eClub sends discounts, deals, and free item coupons straight to your email. The chain's website also has a specials page that lists ongoing promotions, like the "Buy One, Take One" deal that lets you take home an extra entree for just $6.