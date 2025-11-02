8 Chain Restaurants With The Cheapest Family-Style Meals
It's one thing to grab a quick burger for dinner when you're on your own, but when you're dining out with a family, the bill can add up fast. Sure, cooking at home is the more budget-friendly route, but sometimes you deserve a night off from preparing a meal without waiting for a special occasion. And let's be honest, eating out as a family isn't just about convenience. It's an experience — a chance for kids to practice manners, try new foods, and enjoy a meal that feels a little more special than what's on the weekly dinner rotation.
Still, with restaurant prices continuing to rise, finding a meal that satisfies everyone and still feels like a good deal can be a challenge. That's where meal bundles come in. Many national restaurant chains now offer family-style packages designed for takeout or delivery — and in some cases, dine-in — that provide generous portions and real savings compared to ordering individual entrees. Most of these bundles feed four to six people and include crowd-pleasing favorites like salads, bread, sides, and appetizers. While most ring in under $90, others stretch a bit higher but still deliver noticeable value once you break down the per-person cost.
To create this list, we reviewed menus from nationwide restaurant chains offering family meal bundles or value-priced packages. Each had to demonstrate clear savings compared to ordering à la carte. Restaurants that didn't offer a family-style deal or weren't available nationally were excluded. We focused on fast-casual and sit-down chains where a single entree would normally cost much more than the bundle price.
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse serves up serious value with 10 different family-style meals, each discounted by at least 30% off regular menu prices. Every bundle feeds four to six people, making it easy to bring a restaurant-quality dinner home without the restaurant-sized bill. The only catch? These deals are available exclusively for takeout or delivery.
For $50, the Cheeseburger Bundle includes four juicy cheeseburgers, a family-sized salad, and shareable fries or crispy potato chips — a $25 savings compared to ordering everything separately. Pasta lovers can opt for the $50 Pasta Feast, which features either creamy Grilled Chicken Alfredo or Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs, plus a large one-topping pizza, a family-sized salad, and six golden Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks that make the meal feel complete.
The standout deal, though, is the Chicken & Ribs Bundle. It's available for just $65 and comes with three sliced grilled chicken breasts and four quarter racks of baby back pork ribs glazed in BJ's signature Peppered BBQ Sauce. You can mix and match two family-sized sides — think cheesy mashed potatoes, garlicky roasted veggies, or buttery rice pilaf — along with a family-sized salad. Add a pizza for $15, or go all in with a Pizookie for dessert (and maybe a beer or glass of wine if you're ordering to-go).
Other bundles include options like Steaks & Ribs ($85), Chicken & Salmon ($65), and a Wings Feast ($60). All hearty, shareable, and made to stretch your dollar without skimping on flavor.
Habit Burger & Grill
If your family is craving burgers and fries, Habit Burger & Grill has you covered with its Family CharBox meal deals available in three versions: Classic, Variety, and Build Your Own. Prices range from $35 to $40, making this a budget-friendly way to bring everyone's favorite burger night home.
The Classic Family CharBox is the most affordable option at $35 and includes four Charburgers with cheese, four orders of crispy fries, and four dipping sauces. The burgers come as-is — the only customization available is ordering them without cheese — and fries are the standard side. Upgrading to onion rings or tempura green beans will cost a little extra ($0.80), but even as-is, it's a solid deal for a family of four.
For just $5 more, the Variety Family CharBox ($40) features a curated lineup of four burgers — typically a Charburger with cheese, BBQ Bacon Char, Teriyaki Char, and Portabella Char — along with four signature sides and four sauces. You can also customize your order, swapping in other burger varieties or choosing different sides like sweet potato fries, onion rings, or tempura green beans. For an extra $1.30, you can even tack on five Crispy Chicken Bites, compared to $2.10 if you order the Classic CharBox.
The Build Your Own Family CharBox ($40) mirrors the Variety version, allowing you to handpick your favorite combination of burgers, sides, and sauces — perfect when everyone wants something different but you still want dinner to feel easy, satisfying, and affordable. Like the Variety box, some premium burger varieties cost $1 more each if you decide to upgrade.
Olive Garden
If you're craving Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks, crisp house salad, and classic Italian entrees, the chain now offers family-style meals available exclusively for takeout and delivery. For just under $64 — though prices vary by location — you can get a Family-Style Lasagna Bundle that serves four to six people, complete with a dozen breadsticks and the iconic Olive Garden house salad. There's also a Large Family-Style Lasagna Bundle for about $95 that comes with two Jumbo House Salads and 24 breadsticks.
Olive Garden also offers family-sized pans of its most popular entrees, including Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Parmigiana, Shrimp Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, Cheese Ravioli, and Chicken and Shrimp Carbonara. Prices range from $47 to $71 per pan, each serving four to six people.
Unlike the lasagna bundles, Olive Garden's family-size entree pans don't automatically include soup, salad, or breadsticks, but those can be added for an additional cost. A single Jumbo House Salad and a dozen breadsticks add roughly $24 to your total, while Olive Garden's homemade soups — like Chicken & Gnocchi, Pasta e Fagioli, Minestrone, and Zuppa Toscana — are available in six- or 12-person servings starting around $19. You can even tack on extra breadsticks for $5 (half dozen) or $7.50 (dozen), either baked or unbaked, so there's plenty to go around — and maybe even leftovers for tomorrow.
Texas Roadhouse
If you're craving homestyle comfort food — think barbecue chicken with coleslaw or perfectly juicy pork chops with mashed potatoes and corn — Texas Roadhouse's family packs make it easy to feed the whole crew at an affordable price. Its hearty bundles are available for takeout only, and while the exact offerings vary by location, one thing stays consistent: the value. It's no wonder so many parents rave about these meals on social media for how much food you get for the price.
In the Twin Cities, for example, you can choose from Family-Sized Chicken Critters, BBQ Chicken, Pulled Pork, Beef Tips, Sirloins, Ribs, or Pork Chops. Each family pack comes with a house or Caesar salad — and you can customize your order by removing toppings or adding extra dressing. The same goes for sides: mashed potatoes can be served plain, with brown or cream gravy, or upgraded for $2 with butter, sour cream, cheddar, and bacon. And of course, no Texas Roadhouse meal would be complete without its signature warm rolls and honey cinnamon butter.
Each family pack feeds about four people and varies in price depending on your protein choice. The BBQ Chicken meal runs around $45 and includes a salad and two shareable sides. The Beef Tips Family Pack is closer to $55, while the Pork Chop option averages $50. Premium options like the Family Rib Pack or the 8-ounce Strip Steak meal are around $70 — still a generous deal for a full steakhouse dinner at home that feeds a family of four.
Buca di Beppo
If your family is craving classic Italian comfort food, Buca di Beppo's Buca Bundle is a hearty deal that feeds four for just $40. Each bundle comes with garlic bread, your choice of a mixed green or Caesar salad, and one entree: either creamy Fettuccine Alfredo or spaghetti with Buca's signature meat sauce. Given that a kid's portion of spaghetti and one meatball runs $11, and a regular family-sized spaghetti with meat sauce typically costs $37, the bundle offers serious value — and plenty of leftovers.
The meat sauce is made in-house with 100% premium ground beef, simmered to a rich, savory depth that tastes like Nonna made it herself. The regular family-sized mixed green salad, normally $26 on its own, features crisp lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini, and both black and green olives, all tossed in a zesty Italian vinaigrette. The Caesar salad is just as satisfying, and topped with roasted garlic croutons and a generous sprinkle of parm. It's the kind of family-style meal that brings everyone to the table — and keeps them there for seconds.
Cracker Barrel
If you love going out for breakfast but find it tricky with young children — or too expensive — Cracker Barrel's family meal bundles make it easy to bring that cozy diner-style experience home. Even better? Breakfast is served all day, so you can enjoy pancakes for dinner.
Starting around $38 and ranging up to $75 — though prices vary based on location — Cracker Barrel's takeout bundles come in breakfast, lunch, and dinner options. The breakfast bundles include comfort-food favorites like chocolate chip or pecan pancakes ($46), scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon, smoked sausage, country ham, sugar-cured ham, Impossible sausage, turkey sausage, or a mix of bacon and sausage, and a side of either cheesy grits, hashbrown casserole, or fried cinnamon apples. You can add additional family-sized sides like fresh fruit ($23), plus half-gallon beverages like freshly brewed sweet iced tea ($5), lemonade ($6), orange juice ($8), or 96 ounces of coffee — which is about 12 cups — for $16.
Lunch and dinner family meals, available after 11 a.m., feature heartier entrees like slow-braised pot roast ($75), garlic steak tips and tenders ($60), and grilled chicken tenders ($48). Each bundle includes your choice of two sides and buttermilk biscuits. With a long list of comfort classic sides to choose from — cheesy grits, seasoned rice, broccoli cheese casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, chicken dumplings, fried cinnamon apples, and more — there's something for everyone to fill up on. You can even add dessert, like a Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake ($21), Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookies ($10), or a seasonal pie to complete the meal ($15).
Outback Steakhouse
If you're craving a hearty steakhouse dinner but not the hefty price tag that comes with dining in, Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Bundles let you bring that experience home for less. These takeout-only family meals serve four to six people and feature Outback's popular entree items — think juicy grilled chicken brushed with smoky barbecue sauce, tender center-cut sirloins, or surf-and-turf favorites like sirloin and shrimp.
Each bundle includes a family-style Caesar or house salad, your choice of two or three hearty sides, and Outback's signature honey wheat bread, warm and slightly sweet. The four-person bundles come with two sides and two loaves, while the six-person bundles include three of each. Sides include buttery mashed potatoes, crispy Aussie fries, and steamed seasonal vegetables, making it easy to mix comfort with something fresh and green.
The Grilled Chicken Bundle for four is the most affordable at $55 —though specific bundles and prices will vary by location — featuring four seasoned chicken breasts. The bundle is served with or without Outback's smoky barbecue sauce, plus salad and your choice of two sides. At the higher end, the Center-Cut Sirloin & Grilled Shrimp for six ($100) is a true indulgence, featuring six center-cut sirloin steaks and 24 grilled shrimp served with remoulade sauce for dipping.
El Pollo Loco
If you're craving fire-grilled chicken with fresh, homestyle sides, El Pollo Loco offers several family meal options that make feeding a group both easy and affordable. The star of the menu is, of course, the chain's signature citrus- and spice-marinated chicken, flame-grilled to order for that signature smoky flavor.
The 8-Piece Chicken Family Meal includes a mix of legs and thighs for $29.99, serving about three to four people. If you'd rather enjoy a mix of white and dark meat — including breasts and wings — the price increases slightly to $32.99. Each meal comes with two large sides, warm flour or corn tortillas, and fresh salsa. Side options include broccoli, corn, coleslaw, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes with gravy, pinto beans, Spanish rice, or a simple green salad, so there's something to please everyone at the table.
Larger families or hungrier crowds can upgrade to the 12-Piece Family Meal (between $39 and $43, depending on the chicken selection), which includes three large sides, or go all in with the 16-Piece Family Meal, priced between $48 and $53, which comes with four sides, tortillas, and salsa.
If you'd rather skip the sides, El Pollo Loco also offers chicken-only meals, priced at $17 for legs and thighs or $21 for a mixed selection. You can even add extra chicken to any meal for $10 to $13, making it easy to stretch dinner into lunch the next day.