8 Chain Restaurants With The Cheapest Family-Style Meals

It's one thing to grab a quick burger for dinner when you're on your own, but when you're dining out with a family, the bill can add up fast. Sure, cooking at home is the more budget-friendly route, but sometimes you deserve a night off from preparing a meal without waiting for a special occasion. And let's be honest, eating out as a family isn't just about convenience. It's an experience — a chance for kids to practice manners, try new foods, and enjoy a meal that feels a little more special than what's on the weekly dinner rotation.

Still, with restaurant prices continuing to rise, finding a meal that satisfies everyone and still feels like a good deal can be a challenge. That's where meal bundles come in. Many national restaurant chains now offer family-style packages designed for takeout or delivery — and in some cases, dine-in — that provide generous portions and real savings compared to ordering individual entrees. Most of these bundles feed four to six people and include crowd-pleasing favorites like salads, bread, sides, and appetizers. While most ring in under $90, others stretch a bit higher but still deliver noticeable value once you break down the per-person cost.

To create this list, we reviewed menus from nationwide restaurant chains offering family meal bundles or value-priced packages. Each had to demonstrate clear savings compared to ordering à la carte. Restaurants that didn't offer a family-style deal or weren't available nationally were excluded. We focused on fast-casual and sit-down chains where a single entree would normally cost much more than the bundle price.