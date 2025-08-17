These 2 Simple Tips Will Help You Bake Perfectly Juicy Pork Chops

A perfectly cooked pork chop makes a meal worth savoring. Juicy, meaty, but mild enough in flavor to share the spotlight with other herbs, spices, and aromatics, it can't be beat. But all too often, pork chops come out overdone, dry, and chewy. For a bit of expert advice on how to perfect the pork chop, we turned to Chef Billy Parisi. His top two tips for us? Stick to bone-in chops, and give them a good brine before they hit the oven.

Brining a cut of meat means soaking it in a solution of salt and water — and often other flavoring agents — before cooking. The brine not only keeps the meat juicy but allows you to add deep flavor to pork chops. "You can add all kinds of unique ingredients to influence and enhance the overall flavor of the pork, such as: garlic, herbs, ginger, onions, apples, vinegars, sugar, citrus, etc.," Parisi tells us exclusively. And unlike just seasoning the outside of the meat, the flavors of the brine will be present throughout the entire chop. If you follow Parisi's own pork chop brine recipe, those flavors include pepper, thyme, garlic, onion, and brown sugar.

As for the cut of meat, Parisi recommends getting a bone-in pork chop with a double-thick cut, stating, "Bone-in will absolutely aid in the chops being more flavorful. All the marrow, fat, and connective tissues just add goodness to the pork chops. ... For me, I will always opt for bone-in anything."