Brown Sugar Brine Is All You Need For Perfectly Flavored Pork Chops

Made up of a golden ration of salt and water, a brine is a surefire way to bring flavor and juicy texture to your grilling and roasting endeavors. Take the classic method of brining chicken or turkey. While chicken breasts and other white meat can become overly dry during the cooking process, one long rest in a salty brine helps ensure they retain moisture. And this technique works on more than just birds — it's useful for lean pork cuts as well. With this in mind, perhaps you should consider making a brown sugar brine for your next batch of pork chops.

This step of brining will help seal in the juiciness of your pork, as the salt in the brine helps relax the networks of protein, trapping water in their large web. Beyond that, the salt and other ingredients help season the exterior of the meat. But the true secret to this brine lies in the brown sugar. Rich with molasses, brown sugar is used to aid the pork chop in getting a delectable caramelized crust. Let's take a closer look at how to make a proper brown sugar brine for your next batch of chops.