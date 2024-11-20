Every Olive Garden Soup, Ranked Worst To Best

Is there any Italian-American restaurant chain more beloved in the U.S. than Olive Garden? The company has been serving Americanized takes on Italian dishes to happy customers since 1982 and is particularly known for its endless supply of breadsticks (which, in case you didn't know, are vegan-friendly). Given that the well-known chain is continually growing and enjoying increasing profits, it could prompt one who has never been to wonder what the hype is all about. I dined at Olive Garden fairly regularly during my suburban childhood, but I haven't visited the chain in a while and I figured it was high time to get reacquainted with it by trying its selection of soups, rather than just opting for my standard pasta order.

Perhaps I caught the branch I visited on a bad day. It was a rainy Monday, the restaurant had just opened, and hungry customers were arriving in droves; having served ample time in the service industry I can imagine the overwhelm. Nevertheless, my experience with each soup I tried was beyond disappointing. All of the soups failed to deliver on at least one of its promised elements, and I found myself wanting to finish none of them. I'd like to give the restaurant the benefit of the doubt, because surely its soups can't regularly be this bad, and some of my friends have had good experiences with the soups — unfortunately, I was not among the lucky ones.