How Remoulade Sauce Became A New Orleans Classic

New Orleans is known for Mardi Gras, voodoo, and most importantly, French-inspired Creole and Cajun cuisine, with classic dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya, and po' boy sandwiches. Some meals aren't complete without a sauce, though, and that's where remoulade comes in. This quintessential New Orleans sauce has roots in France, of course, but was given a flavorful spin when it arrived in Louisiana along with the French settlers in the early 1700s. It was the perfect ingredient to jazz up New Orleans cooking, as remoulade accompanied seafood dishes in France, and Cajun and Creole cuisine also has an abundance of seafood.

Remoulade originated in a northern region of France called Picardy around the 1600s. Traditionally made with mayonnaise, mustard, capers, herbs such as tarragon and chervil, and shallots, it gets its name from the French word "rémolat," meaning horseradish, so this sharp ingredient might have been part of the sauce's base at one time. Variations on the original recipe today sometimes include both mustard and horseradish. Although it is quite similar to tartar sauce, there is a difference between tartar sauce and remoulade. The former is more saccharine due to the sweeter pickles in it, and the latter is more savory with the addition of anchovies and plenty of herbs.

When remoulade made its splash in New Orleans, it received the Big Easy treatment like other French dishes and cultural aspects, intertwining with African, Caribbean, Indigenous, and European elements.