What Is A Pizookie And What Does It Taste Like?

Just when you think dessert can't get any sweeter, the pizookie enters the chat. Get ready to meet the dish of your childhood dreams. A pizookie is a cross between a pizza and a cookie, a sweet treat that can be served in a pizza pan with an assortment of toppings. These cookies are traditionally made large, like pizzas, and served fresh out of the oven in warm cast iron skillets.

We have BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse to thank for the creation of the recipe. The original version of the sizeable cookie has since taken on a variety of flavor variations with fruits, chocolate chips, and scoops of ice cream topping the gooey treats. Whether drizzled in syrup or garnished with crunchy pieces of homemade granola, one pizookie order is sure to silence even the loudest of sugar cravings. Thankfully, even if you don't happen to have one of BJ's chain restaurants nearby your home, you can set out to make the dish for yourself to make the perfect dessert for your sweet tooth.