Why Olive Garden's Salad Tastes So Good

Between never-ending bowls of pasta and unbeatable breadsticks, Olive Garden has a lot of food to satisfy hungry customers. You can expect consistency from this chain restaurant among its variety of offerings, which includes a famous house salad that stands out lightyears beyond those of other chains. The reason is fairly simple, though it involves a few different elements. Most importantly, it comes down to temperature and freshness.

Olive Garden knows it's best to chill the plates when serving fresh salad to maintain the integrity of the lettuce, vegetables, and other ingredients. If you've ever dug into an Olive Garden salad, you'll know the delight of the extra cold plate on which the also-chilled salads are served that keeps the taste and texture tip-top. Though there is some debate about whether or not its pasta dishes and proteins are fresh or frozen, the produce for its salad is said to be fresh.

Keeping the lettuce cold prior to preparing it for the house salad and using chilled plates both create an elevated dining experience. In fact, it's enough inspiration to make your own version of the Olive Garden salad at home.