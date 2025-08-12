10 Things You Need To Know Before Going To Olive Garden For The First Time

If you've never ventured into Olive Garden, you might have some pressing questions about the establishment. You may know the basics, like it sells pasta, but what else should a first-timer be aware of? Well, the chain has over 900 locations throughout the U.S. and is owned by Darden, which means you may be familiar with other brands under the umbrella, such as Ruth's Chris Steak House and Yard House. Olive Garden has an enormous menu filled with pastas, soups, desserts, cocktails, and more, which can make it seem overwhelming.

Whether planning a dinner date with a loved one or visiting alone on your lunch break, there are a few things you might want to know to help you have the best experience possible. We gathered some intel to educate and enable you to have a tasty time. Once you read through to the end, you'll be able to place your order confidently. As a note: Hours of operation may vary based on your location, so we recommend checking for this information online or calling ahead before heading over.