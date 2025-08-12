10 Things You Need To Know Before Going To Olive Garden For The First Time
If you've never ventured into Olive Garden, you might have some pressing questions about the establishment. You may know the basics, like it sells pasta, but what else should a first-timer be aware of? Well, the chain has over 900 locations throughout the U.S. and is owned by Darden, which means you may be familiar with other brands under the umbrella, such as Ruth's Chris Steak House and Yard House. Olive Garden has an enormous menu filled with pastas, soups, desserts, cocktails, and more, which can make it seem overwhelming.
Whether planning a dinner date with a loved one or visiting alone on your lunch break, there are a few things you might want to know to help you have the best experience possible. We gathered some intel to educate and enable you to have a tasty time. Once you read through to the end, you'll be able to place your order confidently. As a note: Hours of operation may vary based on your location, so we recommend checking for this information online or calling ahead before heading over.
The salad or soup, and breadsticks are endless
There are a couple of options when it comes to the never-ending offers. First, there's the limitless soup, salad, and breadsticks deal, where you get all three — easily one of the best values when you aren't in the mood for a heavy pasta dish. This deal comprises the house salad, your choice of soup (chicken and gnocchi, pasta e fagioli, minestrone, or zuppa toscana), and breadsticks. And yes, you can pick a different soup each time if you desire.
There's also a discounted weekday option if you visit 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; otherwise, it's the regular price (just a couple of dollars more) every other time. This one is ideal if you want something satisfying yet lighter (not pasta, breaded chicken, etc.). The third possibility is the never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks. However, this is only offered when you purchase an adult entrée. And don't worry, you can pick from any entrée; you're not limited to a specific menu. As a note, both of these offers are in-store only. You can't get seconds, thirds, and more of a dish if you order to go. We've made this error before and hope you learn from our mistake.
There are lighter portions if you prefer something smaller
One reason you might not have yet stepped foot in Olive Garden is that the portions don't speak to you. If those occasional offers like never-ending pasta bowls don't sound appetizing, then there may be another option. The eatery offers what it calls "piccolo portions," ideal if you want a lighter meal or aren't in the mood to take home leftovers. We also think this is a wonderful pick for those who have never visited Olive Garden, so they don't have to commit to a huge meal. These are smaller portions of some of the staple entrées. A few options include fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti, meatballs, cheese, ravioli, among others.
To give you an idea of the size difference, let's take the lasagna classico as an example. The piccolo portion version is 500 calories, while the standard is 940 calories. Just note that the price doesn't necessarily reflect that, as the piccolo is only about 25% cheaper, even though it's almost half the size. But there are many occasions where this is still a feasible and attractive choice.
Alfredo is among the best dishes you can get
Olive Garden has a very long list of pasta options, from five cheese ziti al forno to spaghetti with meat sauce. But if you're looking for a highly recommended option, you can't go wrong with any of the Alfredos. And there are many of them to choose from. When we ranked popular Olive Garden pasta dishes, the chicken tortelloni Alfredo came out on top. The decadent Alfredo sauce smothers the tortelloni, which are essentially larger tortellini that look somewhat like ravioli. The sauce is rich with breadcrumbs to give it added texture and thickness, so it doesn't feel too runny. The pasta is a marvelous blend of herby and cheesy, while the chicken is juicy. Everything works together to create a filling meal that any first visitor will enjoy.
If you prefer a different noodle, then try the chicken or shrimp Alfredo. Both are made with fettuccine, but you can, of course, pick based on the protein you prefer to eat. Go in a slightly different direction with the Tour of Italy, which is a sampler platter that includes the fettuccine Alfredo, lasagna classico, and chicken parmigiana. We highly recommend this one if you're not sure what to get and don't necessarily want to commit to a standalone dish. All four of these Alfredo meals are among the absolute best dishes to get at Olive Garden. Any of them is bound to be a mouth-watering delight.
It has delicious dishes besides pasta
Although Olive Garden may be known for its pastas, as we just mentioned, there are other excellent dishes to pick from. One of these is the stuffed chicken marsala, a plate we ranked as the best non-pasta entrées. The chicken is beautifully seasoned and stuffed with gooey cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. It's then covered in the umami and earthy mushroom marsala sauce to create a magical blend of textures and flavors in every mouthful. It's complex yet coherent and certainly worthy of consuming for a premier visit.
We also really liked the 6-ounce sirloin in the ranking of non-pasta dishes. Despite the chain being known for its pasta, the sirloin is cooked to a flawless medium-rare and topped with an aromatic garlic and herb butter to give it more dimension. It's served with a side of fettuccine Alfredo, so it's like getting two of the best options that the eatery serves. If you're in the mood for seafood, the shrimp fritto misto also comes highly recommended. The dish comes with a half pound of battered shrimp, bell peppers, and onions, along with a side of marinara and spicy ranch for your dipping pleasure. From steak to seafood to poultry, there's a pasta and protein dish for every taste bud.
There's a gluten-sensitive menu
If you have celiac disease, then you may want to avoid the chain restaurant altogether. It notes that its food items are prepared in a kitchen that is not gluten-free. This means there is always the chance of cross-contamination, a huge concern for those with celiac disease. That warning aside, guests can enjoy what the eatery describes as "gluten sensitive." The items are gluten-free and are a good option for those who cut gluten from their diet, but don't have celiac disease.
There are several dishes to pick from, such as the grilled chicken parmigiana that comes with grilled chicken that's covered in marinara and cheese, along with a side of gluten-free rotini pasta also topped in marinara. There's the crouton-free house salad, herb-grilled salmon, the 6-ounce sirloin that we mentioned (except this version is served with parmesan and garlic broccoli rather than pasta), and other options. There are even a couple of kids' menu picks. Peruse the sensitive menu to see if something catches your eye.
Make sure to save room for dessert
Dessert may be the last thing on your mind after all that pasta and breadsticks, or whatever you end up ordering for that first-time visit. But we encourage you to save a smidge of room — if anything, get some of your meal to go to find enough space for an aprés dinner treat. We were delightfully surprised when we tried all of Olive Garden's desserts – yes, all.
If you want to pick one item, then it has to be the Warm Italian Doughnuts, except you have to eat them right when your server brings them out. This isn't something to take home, as it begins to lose its integrity. These are fluffy and dusted in delicious powdered sugar — warm, sweet, but not too saccharine. You can dip it in raspberry or chocolate sauce. We preferred the uplifting notes of raspberry, but this is ultimately a taste preference. For something heavier and more chocolate-forward, try the Black Tie Mousse Cake. It's like a chocolate cake and cheesecake hybrid, ideal when you can't decide what to get for dessert. We also like the tiramisu and strawberry cream cake (essentially a tres leches cake).
Join the eClub to get access to offers and info
Like many brands these days, Olive Garden has its own eClub newsletter to let its beloved customers in on new happenings. It lists a couple of examples on the website to entice people to sign up. Ever wanted OG merch? Well, if you were a club member, you would have received the email when it was available — which happens sporadically. You'll also gain access to the birthday coupon needed to receive your free birthday dessert. When you sign up, you will include your name and birthday.
You may also see the occasional coupon or offering. For example, eClub members sometimes get early access to certain deals. The only way to know what's going on (and when) is to sign up for the newsletter. As a first timer, this could be beneficial if there's a particular promotion or event, so you can time your visit accordingly to maximize any in-store offerings. Olive Garden doesn't have a rewards program, so the newsletter is the best way to take advantage of specials.
It offers various specials
Aside from the offers we have mentioned above, Olive Garden tends to have random deals (usually relating to pasta). One of these bargains is buying an entrée and getting a $6 take-home pasta. This is excellent if you want to bring some food home with you without digging into the leftovers of the dish you ordered. You can utilize this offer as long as you order an entrée (any one at that). The $6 pastas are limited, though, as you can only pick from the fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno, and the spaghetti with meat sauce. The take-home iteration doesn't come with any accoutrements, like soup, salad, or breadsticks. It's bare bones and limited, but you still get a standard size of pasta for a good value. Try freezing the meal to eat later.
The company also offers the Create Your Own Pasta that starts at $12.99. This option allows customers to pick their desired pasta type (such as bucatini or angel hair), sauce (like creamy mushroom or spicy three-meat), and toppings (which are an added cost). It comes with two breadsticks, and then you also get to pick between the soup and salad. You could do a double-whammy deal and even order the $6 take-home pasta here. Olive Garden cycles through offers, such as the Buy One, Take One, so you can follow along via the eClub, social media, or website to see what's current.
There's a wide selection of cocktails
Bottoms up at Olive Garden! The brand has an alluring array of alcoholic beverages to pick from, whether you want a simple Italian margarita or a fruity sangria. There's a bit of everything on the menu when you're not in the mood for beer or wine. Seeing as you have yet to visit, you may need help narrowing it down. Well, we did a ranking of Olive Garden cocktails and have a couple of top picks for you.
The best item on the list is the spiked strawberry lemonade, which combines the classic fruit lemonade flavors with vodka. It's sweet, as one might expect, but certainly not cloying. You get a hit of acidity from the lemonade to make it a refreshing option. If you want a cocktail that isn't too alcohol forward, this may be the pick for you, as our reviewer said they couldn't taste the alcohol. The amaretto sour also comes highly recommended if you prefer the sweet and nutty profile of amaretto almond liqueur and the sour mix. It's sugary and mildly tangy at the same time, which produces a delightful harmony.
You can get beer or wine to go (by the bottle)
If you enjoy your first experience so much that you want to have an Olive Garden party at home, there is a solution. You can choose from a range of take-home beers or wines to purchase by the bottle. This is ideal if you find a drink you like while dining in. You can even pick a wine that goes best with your particular meal (or take-home dish).
For example, a merlot or chardonnay works nicely with chicken, while a pinot noir or sauvignon blanc is great with fish. You could ask the server if they have any recommendations that work best with your leftovers or take-home pasta. If you're not sure what to order, you may be able to get wine samples while you're there — although the availability and pricing may vary by state. This is a solid option if you find a wine from Olive Garden that you want to bring home with you. Of course, you have to be 21 years or older to purchase.