6 Popular Olive Garden Pastas, Taste Tested And Ranked

Nothing screams comfort food (in a faux Italian accent) quite like Olive Garden. The kingdom of carbs and from-scratch soups and sauces is the nation's go-to spot when a tough day calls for a cozy meal on the cheap. Sure, the chain might be the butt of a few jokes due to its inauthenticity — but when the craving for creamy, gooey, cheesy pasta hits, authenticity has no meaning.

Even though we like to poke fun at its reputation for being a chain restaurant loosely disguised as an elevated dining experience, America's love affair with Olive Garden remains in full swing. The chain is home to over 900 U.S. locations, with Texas coming out on top as the state with the most Olive Gardens. It regularly rolls out new specials to rival the acclaimed soup, salad, and unlimited breadsticks — the holy trinity, if you will — letting us know that the OG always has its finger on the pulse of the nation's Italian-American cravings.

I stopped into my local Olive Garden and ordered six of the most popular pasta dinners to figure out which one reigns supreme. I tried meals with creamy Alfredo, tangy tomato, and cheese galore — all of them ready to fight on the card-loaded battlefield, under an ethereal rain of grated parmesan. So join me at the pasta purveyor's palace for this cheesy, noodley showdown, where I'll declare, once and for all, which Olive Garden favorite twirls above the rest.