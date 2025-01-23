Olive Garden's version of shrimp scampi features juicy shrimp mixed with colorful asparagus and tomatoes. These ingredients are cooked in a rich garlic cream sauce and served over angel hair pasta. If you think you can only enjoy this delicious dish while dining out at a restaurant, we have good news for you. It's easy to make this dish at home and enjoy a flavorful, creamy, impressive meal — no reservations or dining out required.

Advertisement

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created this copycat Olive Garden shrimp scampi recipe that comes together in only 30 minutes. Shrimp is briefly cooked in butter, onion, garlic, and red pepper flakes until tender and juicy and then removed from the pan. A cream sauce is made with more butter, white wine, and lemon juice, and the asparagus is cooked and flavored in the sauce until tender. Finally, the shrimp comes together in the sauce with al dente pasta, tomatoes, and fresh parsley for a result full of fresh flavor, decadent richness, and moist and tender texture.

The Olive Garden serves this dish with angel hair pasta, which is a bit fragile. We've chosen thin spaghetti, which has a little more body while remaining thin. You can sub angel hair or, if you like more body, use a thicker pasta like spaghetti or linguine. Either way, if you use high-quality ingredients and pay attention to the cooking methods, you can quickly have a scrumptious and restaurant-quality meal ready whenever you want impressive results without an impressive amount of work.

Advertisement