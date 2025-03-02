The State With The Most Olive Garden Restaurants In The US

There's never really a bad time to go to Olive Garden, whether you're dressed in your Sunday best or keeping it casual in jeans and a tee. Maybe it's the promise of those succulent, lightly salted breadsticks that drew you in, or maybe you're looking forward to the little chocolate mints the servers bring out with the check. Either way, you can expect the option of a never-ending pasta dish and a colorful drink menu in an Italian-inspired atmosphere every time.

Even though California has the largest population in the U.S., and even though Alaska is the largest state by geographical landmass, it's the great state of Texas that boasts the most Olive Garden locations in the country. According to research from ScrapeHero, out of the 929 Olive Garden restaurants nationwide, 113 are located in the Lone Star state, spanning from the top of Amarillo to the bottom of Brownsville. This means that there's one restaurant for every 256,602 people in the state — which means they need a lot of breadsticks! Wherever you are in Texas, there's a heaping of that Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup waiting for you around every corner.