Olive Garden Gave Us The Inside Scoop On The Making Of Its Classic Sauces

When it comes to nationwide restaurant chains, no matter the cuisine, there's an assumption that speed takes precedence over quality. While this may be true for some big names, Olive Garden is doing its best to set a different standard. With over 900 locations nationwide, Olive Garden strives to deliver a consistent product that will keep guests coming back for more, and at the forefront of this consistency is the sauce. According to Terrence Tookes, executive chef for Olive Garden, the chefs at each Olive Garden location are making those sauces fresh, and you won't find a single jar or can of premade sauce. From marinara sauce to creamy Alfredo, Olive Garden is making its classic sauces fresh every day, and we got an inside look at how the chain does it.

Ensuring the sauces at every Olive Garden location are consistent isn't an easy task, but it's one that chef Tookes and his team are proud of working toward. The recipes for Olive Garden's classic sauces aren't overly complicated, and that's kind of the point. Made with simple, fresh ingredients, these sauces are meant to please any and all palates, and it's this focus on simplicity and un-complicated flavors that allows Olive Garden to deliver a dish, whether it's chicken Parmesan or simply a bowl of pasta, with a freshly prepared sauce that the company can stand behind.