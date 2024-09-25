We Got An Inside Look At How Olive Garden Gets Its Marinara From Farm To Table

No matter how often you eat at a chain restaurant, whether once a week or once a year, have you ever considered how your food got there? Not just the cooking process, but the journey of the ingredients to your plate?

At Olive Garden, a nationwide restaurant chain with over 900 locations, it can be easy to assume you know the journey of any number of its menu staples, most notably the sauces, but before you imagine cans and jars of premade marinara sauce being poured directly onto your plate, take a moment. While other restaurants at this scale may work this way, Olive Garden's sauce process has a little more to it. In fact, a lot more to it.

I had the opportunity to witness Olive Garden's tomato harvesting process in Fresno, California, during the first week of September. I got to see every step, from the harvest and processing to the preparation of the marinara sauce at a local Olive Garden restaurant. The entire process, while technical, is an example of the lengths Olive Garden will go to deliver a quality product. It's a team of experts — a family of experts, you could say — from farmers and factory workers to scientists and chefs. At the end of the experience and with a newfound appreciation for farm-to-table cuisine, it was hard for me not to feel like when I was there, I was part of the family, too.