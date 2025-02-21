Every Olive Garden Entree That Isn't Pasta, Ranked

When you decide to take a trip to Olive Garden, pasta is probably the first thing on your mind. After all, the menu is overwhelmingly pasta-focused, ranging from noodles soaked in rich, creamy sauces to penne spiked with spicy, tomato-based ones. But the chain isn't just good for pasta — it boasts a relatively small number of non-pasta entrees, too. You may assume that these options aren't as good as the more carb-filled ones on the list, but that's far from the truth. In fact, some of the best items on the Olive Garden menu happen to be either pasta-less or feature pasta as a side and not as the main part of the dish.

That's why I went to Olive Garden and taste-tested all seven of the chain's non-pasta entrees. Although I've ranked them from worst to best here, they're honestly all worth checking out if you find yourself at an Olive Garden and just aren't craving any pasta. I based these rankings on flavor and texture (in regards to protein-based dishes), also taking value into account. Who knows? After checking out some of the entrees on this list, you may just skip the pasta the next time you visit Olive Garden.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.