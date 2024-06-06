3 Vegan Dishes At Olive Garden

Olive Garden's famous tagline, "When you're here, you're family," may have been switched to "Go Olive Garden" in 2012, but you would never know considering how it operates its restaurant and orients the menu around all dietary preferences. No matter if your family member is vegetarian, gluten-free, or vegan, there are a few options for everyone in your family to enjoy.

Finding a great vegan dish at a chain restaurant can often be a challenge if its core menu items revolve around meat and dairy. While it's true that the majority of Olive Garden's menu does include dairy, eggs, meat, or other animal by-products, vegans can still join their families for an outing to Olive Garden and get to enjoy the experience without asking for endless substitutions.

The vegan dishes at Olive Garden include restaurant classics, appetizers, and entrées. Unfortunately, at this time, there are no vegan desserts, but all of its other vegan offerings can be ordered under the "never-ending first course" special.

Whether you're on vacation and looking for an affordable vegan option, visiting family in the suburbs, or hoping to experience the unique, three-floor Olive Garden in New York, Olive Garden will always be a place where vegans can find a safe vegan option.