The One Olive Garden Soup We Think You Should Skip Ordering

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about restaurant menu hacks, and today's Olive Garden menu hack is "skip the chicken and gnocchi soup." In our ranking of Olive Garden soups, the chain's chicken and gnocchi soup came in last place of all the steamy varieties. Don't get us wrong, the soup is a genius offering on paper. Gnocchi is the dream soup ingredient for pasta lovers. Who doesn't love toothy potato dumplings bobbing in a lush, creamy broth, loaded with savory flavor and tender veggies? This is what the Olive Garden website describes, but unfortunately, this is not what you get from Olive Garden's execution.

The key word here is "lacking." Thick, rich broth gives the visual impression of a filling soup — deceptive upon realizing the gnocchi are few and the chicken pieces are sparse. This weak concentration of solids per bowlful is especially a bummer considering there are only two star ingredients here and they're literally the soup's entire title (we miss you, alleged "chicken and gnocchi").

The shredded carrots and wilted spinach do a lot of the heavy-lifting regarding appeal with their pops of color. In terms of quality, the gnocchi are plump and soft, but some of that softness comes from the fact that they appear to veer on the undercooked side. The seemingly-undercooked theme is also true of the chicken, which is more off-putting considering it's meat (yikes). The minimal chicken pieces appear totally unseasoned, simply parboiled and tossed into the pot still pink.

