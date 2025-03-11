Every Cocktail On The Olive Garden Menu, Ranked Worst To Best

When your plan for the evening is going out for drinks, Olive Garden probably isn't the first place that comes to mind. After all, the Italian chain isn't exactly known for its extensive wine, beer, or cocktail selection. But I was surprised to discover that Olive Garden actually offers a ton of different cocktails in addition to its wide selection of popular dishes — and the prices are likely super accessible compared to your favorite cocktail bar. Now, are you going to get the most creative, innovative cocktails at this chain? No, of course not. Rather, it's a place you go to for the food and possibly add a cocktail on the side if the wine or beer selection just isn't hitting the spot for you.

I had the pleasure of tasting 11 of the cocktails on Olive Garden's menu to deliver this ranking of the drinks from worst to best, evaluating overall flavor, complexity, and creativity. Note that essentially every drink on this list is quite sweet, so if that's not your thing, then you may want to order a different beverage entirely. That being said, if you do like sweet drinks, some of these may be just what you're looking for. Get the scoop on which Olive Garden cocktails are the most delicious so you can plan to try them the next time you visit the chain.