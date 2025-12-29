Olive Garden Appetizers, Ranked Worst To Best

Many Olive Garden meals start off the exact same way. Soon after settling in and putting in your order, you're met with a basket of steaming hot, garlicky breadsticks. Not long after that, a family-sized salad–drenched in Italian dressing and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese until you say when, or cups of the restaurant's Tuscany-inspired soups, fill the table. If you happened to take advantage of its never-ending deal, these starters just keep coming. Or they lead to a hearty pasta meal.

There's no denying that this is a great way to begin the dining experience. But the popularity of this combo of soup, salad, and breadsticks means that some of the restaurant's other antipasto dishes often get overlooked. Well, not today. I'm finally giving all of Olive Garden's classic Italian-inspired appetizers a chance to shine (or not shine, depending on how they fare).

I recently visited my nearest location to give every starter a taste, aside from the breadstick and sauce trio. I ended up with plates of fried pastas, fried seafood, and a few meat-based offerings as well, which I ranked from worst to best based on their taste, quality, textures, and sauce pairings. Let's find out which ones are worthy of a spot next to your soup or salad, or which ones are good enough to replace them altogether.