8 Chain Restaurants Mozzarella Sticks, Ranked Worst To Best

Gooey cheese encased in a toasty breadcrumb shell — that's what mozzarella stick dreams are made of. Few can resist the popular appetizer, especially when the breading is upgraded and the cheese is served with a side of warm marinara sauce for dunking. While some might assume deep fried cheese is a classically American concept (considering we'll fry practically anything), the stretchy delight wasn't conceived in the U.S. In fact, the first evidence of breaded and fried cheese dates to the 14th century, where a recipe for thinly sliced and breaded fried cheese was included in "Le Ménagier de Paris", a medieval cookbook for French housewives.

Of course, the snack-able mozzarella cheese sticks were invented in the 1970s, with fast casual eateries transforming sticks of stringy mozzarella into a melty, breaded appetizer by the following decade. High hair, shoulder pads, and mozzarella sticks — you can thank the '80s for that.

Fried mozzarella endured the test of time, and it remains a staple on many restaurant menus. For that reason, I decided to see which chain restaurant delivers the best version. I went to eight popular chains and ordered the fried cheese with marinara. Eight cheese pulls later, I ranked each by judging them based on its taste, texture, the quality of the cheese and breading, as well as the flavor and consistency of the dipping sauce. All selections were appetizing — it's fried cheese, after all — but there were definitive winners in the category.