Why Marinara Must Be Cooked Differently From Other Pasta Sauces, According To A Chef

Jarred marinara is certainly convenient, and some are better than others, but nothing beats the fresh flavors of a homemade marinara sauce. High-quality ingredients are essential for the best-tasting sauce, but one of the biggest mistakes you might be making with marinara is overcooking it. We asked Angelo Caruso, chef and owner of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, Massachusetts, for tips on making the best marinara at home.

"Marinara sauce is meant to be a quick, fresh-tasting sauce made from plum tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, and basil," Caruso said. "When it's overcooked, you lose that bright, clean tomato flavor. It starts to taste heavier, more like tomato paste, and can even turn slightly bitter." Another sign that marinara has cooked too long is its color, which fades from a vibrant red to a dull brick or rust shade.

The length of time the sauce cooks is the main difference between marinara and tomato sauce or an Italian Sunday sauce, which, as Caruso explained, "...includes meat, bones, and sausages that need hours of slow simmering to release flavor, fat, and gelatin." Since a traditional marinara sauce is made with only a few ingredients, you'll only need to simmer it for 30 minutes until it's slightly thickened.