What Makes Fresh Mozzarella Different Than Other Varieties And The Best Ways To Enjoy It

Mozzarella isn't just a fun word to say (with an Italian accent, gesturing with your hands), it also brings up images of stringy, stretchy, melted cheese, usually alongside pizza or lasagna. Though this delightfully gooey cheese is enjoyed in a number of melted cheese recipes, fresh mozzarella is one of few cheese varieties best enjoyed as is and either as soon as it's made or within a matter of days. Part of what makes fresh mozzarella different from other varieties is its higher moisture content, which gives the cheese a softer, creamier texture. It also means it has a shorter shelf life.

We had the opportunity to speak with chef Marco of Galbani cheese to discuss what makes fresh mozzarella so special and some of the best ways to enjoy it. From eating it sliced with tomatoes to topping hot soup or tacos, fresh mozzarella takes an array of dishes to a luxurious level. "Mozzarella's versatility sets it apart," chef Marco tells us. "It has a texture and flavor profile that make it perfect for many different styles, recipes, and ethnic dishes."