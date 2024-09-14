A 3-Ingredient Artichoke Dip Is The Easiest And Most Flavorful Appetizer You'll Ever Make
There are many spinach and artichoke dip recipes that rely on an array of staple ingredients like cream cheese, sour cream, and artichoke hearts (of course). You can give spinach artichoke dip more texture with shaved Brussels sprouts or give it an umami boost with roasted garlic. However, sometimes simplicity is key, so we're here to tell you that there's a three-ingredient artichoke dip that skips the spinach and cream cheese that will still make for a satisfying appetizer.
All you need to pull off this easy appetizer is three common ingredients: A can of artichoke hearts, a cup of mayonnaise, and a cup of parmesan cheese. Those three ingredients usually make their way into more complex artichoke dips, with or without the spinach. Then all it takes is to cut up or grind the artichoke hearts and mix it with the other two ingredients. It will be ready in as little as 20 minutes in an oven set between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Yes, that's really all it takes to make a last-minute starter without sacrificing flavor.
Spinach, crushed red pepper, and other household ingredients to upgrade artichoke dip
If you can't fathom a bite of artichoke dip without spinach, it's an easy ingredient to incorporate into the dip. To follow the measurements for the three-ingredient dip, start with 10 ounces of frozen spinach, which should be thawed, drained, and chopped up. You can easily add heat to the dip with a dash of Tabasco or your preferred hot sauce or with a pinch of red chili flakes. To add more flavor with ease, go with garlic powder, onion powder, or cayenne pepper. And there's always room for some more cheese so add a spoonful of cream cheese or shredded mozzarella to pull the dip together. For more effort, consider that roasted garlic tip or mix in some fresh or artificial or lump crab meat for a seafood touch.
Whether you stick with three ingredients or add a couple more, you don't have to pair the dip with tortilla chips to serve the dip to guests. Consider making a patch of pita chips seasoned with black pepper and smoked paprika for crunch and flavor. Crostinis are also a crispy vessel to serve the artichoke dip because they can withstand the thick dip. And if you have any leftovers, upgrade your grilled cheese with the artichoke dip for lunch or dinner tomorrow.