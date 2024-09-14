A 3-Ingredient Artichoke Dip Is The Easiest And Most Flavorful Appetizer You'll Ever Make

There are many spinach and artichoke dip recipes that rely on an array of staple ingredients like cream cheese, sour cream, and artichoke hearts (of course). You can give spinach artichoke dip more texture with shaved Brussels sprouts or give it an umami boost with roasted garlic. However, sometimes simplicity is key, so we're here to tell you that there's a three-ingredient artichoke dip that skips the spinach and cream cheese that will still make for a satisfying appetizer.

All you need to pull off this easy appetizer is three common ingredients: A can of artichoke hearts, a cup of mayonnaise, and a cup of parmesan cheese. Those three ingredients usually make their way into more complex artichoke dips, with or without the spinach. Then all it takes is to cut up or grind the artichoke hearts and mix it with the other two ingredients. It will be ready in as little as 20 minutes in an oven set between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Yes, that's really all it takes to make a last-minute starter without sacrificing flavor.