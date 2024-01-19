Give Spinach Artichoke Dip More Texture With Browned Brussels Sprouts
Is there anything more delicious than spinach and artichoke dip? Devilishly decadent, this velvety dip is ultra cheesy with subtle nutty notes from the leaves of toasted spinach and hearts of artichoke. Where one could maybe find fault is in its textural diversity. Luckily, adding some crunch is as easy as tossing a few browned Brussels sprouts into the mix.
Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that folks tend to love or hate with a passion. But they truly prove their worth for this application — after all, there's nothing quite like cream and cheese to help reconcile with once-detested vegetables. The reason why browned sprouts make such a great choice in comparison to other veggies is that their vegetal profile shares similar attributes to the hearty spinach and artichokes, which, good as they are, can literally get lost in the creamy sauce. Because these mini cabbages hold their crunch so well during browning, their sweetly caramelized edges add the crispiness you didn't know the dip was lacking.
How to sproutify a spinach and artichoke dip
Since the goal of using Brussels sprouts is to diversify and amp up texture, the vegetables need to be prepped properly. That means refraining from shredding or shaving as they'll just become lost in the dip. Instead, keep Brussels sprouts whole, halved, or give them a rough chop in the interest of maintaining bite as they brown. Speaking of which, you can either toast parboiled sprouts in a skillet with oil, or roast them in the oven for the best result.
The next part of the equation is determining how many Brussels sprouts to add to the dip. While this depends on preference, you can start by introducing a cup of sprouts into a recipe, using the veggies as a supporting ingredient. Alternatively, you could make them the star of the show and replace some or even all of the spinach — whose mild taste and (for lack of a better word) slimy texture won't be all that missed — with Brussels sprouts. The only thing to bear in mind is that the dip will take on a warm and woodsy flavor with sprouts at the forefront.
To enjoy the revamped dip, stick to pairing it with crudité, crackers, and chunks of pumpernickel. With an irresistible complexity and crunch, the dip is likely to be devoured in record time, so you might want to make a double batch if you plan on lacing the recipe with browned Brussels sprouts!