Give Spinach Artichoke Dip More Texture With Browned Brussels Sprouts

Since the goal of using Brussels sprouts is to diversify and amp up texture, the vegetables need to be prepped properly. That means refraining from shredding or shaving as they'll just become lost in the dip. Instead, keep Brussels sprouts whole, halved, or give them a rough chop in the interest of maintaining bite as they brown. Speaking of which, you can either toast parboiled sprouts in a skillet with oil, or roast them in the oven for the best result.

The next part of the equation is determining how many Brussels sprouts to add to the dip. While this depends on preference, you can start by introducing a cup of sprouts into a recipe, using the veggies as a supporting ingredient. Alternatively, you could make them the star of the show and replace some or even all of the spinach — whose mild taste and (for lack of a better word) slimy texture won't be all that missed — with Brussels sprouts. The only thing to bear in mind is that the dip will take on a warm and woodsy flavor with sprouts at the forefront.

To enjoy the revamped dip, stick to pairing it with crudité, crackers, and chunks of pumpernickel. With an irresistible complexity and crunch, the dip is likely to be devoured in record time, so you might want to make a double batch if you plan on lacing the recipe with browned Brussels sprouts!