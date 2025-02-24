11 Italian Chain Restaurants, Ranked Worst To Best

Of the many time-honored traditions carried to the New World from every corner of the globe, few are as significant to America's amalgamated culture as food. International cuisine is popular throughout the U.S., with Italian fare among the most treasured. Italian food has played a pivotal role in shaping the United States' unique culinary traditions, perhaps more so than any other cuisine.

America may be all about Italian food, but it's also all about chain restaurants and is therefore home to a plethora of Italian chain eateries. Every American knows that chain restaurants usually get a bad rap, sometimes deservedly, but oftentimes they surprise us with quality, service, and atmosphere. Chains can be reliable in their consistency, so when you're on a road trip and want to stop for some grub that you know for sure will be satisfying, they're your guiding light in the darkness.

I'm a third-generation New York Italian, so I grew up cherishing cuisine from the land of the Renaissance fused with American influence, and have had the pleasure (and displeasure) of comparing those home-cooked experiences with a variety of chain restaurants all over the contiguous U.S. In this list, I've ranked popular Italian restaurant chains from worst to best, based primarily on food quality, so you can use this list to find the best chain carbonara, Parmigiana, or any of your favorite Italian comfort foods.

