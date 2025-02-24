11 Italian Chain Restaurants, Ranked Worst To Best
Of the many time-honored traditions carried to the New World from every corner of the globe, few are as significant to America's amalgamated culture as food. International cuisine is popular throughout the U.S., with Italian fare among the most treasured. Italian food has played a pivotal role in shaping the United States' unique culinary traditions, perhaps more so than any other cuisine.
America may be all about Italian food, but it's also all about chain restaurants and is therefore home to a plethora of Italian chain eateries. Every American knows that chain restaurants usually get a bad rap, sometimes deservedly, but oftentimes they surprise us with quality, service, and atmosphere. Chains can be reliable in their consistency, so when you're on a road trip and want to stop for some grub that you know for sure will be satisfying, they're your guiding light in the darkness.
I'm a third-generation New York Italian, so I grew up cherishing cuisine from the land of the Renaissance fused with American influence, and have had the pleasure (and displeasure) of comparing those home-cooked experiences with a variety of chain restaurants all over the contiguous U.S. In this list, I've ranked popular Italian restaurant chains from worst to best, based primarily on food quality, so you can use this list to find the best chain carbonara, Parmigiana, or any of your favorite Italian comfort foods.
11. Fazoli's
Fazoli's is the only Italian chain on this list that acts as a bona fide fast food restaurant. Usually, Italian cuisine and fast food don't go hand-in-hand, but they found a way to make the marriage work at Fazoli's, and everyone really wishes they hadn't. There are over 200 Fazoli's establishments spanning 28 states, primarily in the Midwest and the South, with Kentucky and Indiana staking their claim for the most Fazoli's restaurants per state. I truly don't understand how so many Fazoli's restaurants can still exist, considering its tumultuous reputation and dastardly food.
Fazoli's advertises "premium quality" and "the finest ingredients", proving that words don't necessarily have to have any meaning. The pizza here is untouchable, so don't even consider it when rolling up to the chain's drive-thru or ordering at its ultra-casual counter. Any pasta dish that's covered in cheese is a decent choice here because the copious amounts of cheese make up for its lackluster sauce. The unlimited free breadsticks are warm and fluffy, but since the sauce is so deplorable, customers are left with nothing tasty to dip them in. Avoid any chicken-topped dish, because the meat usually comes over-salted and scattered throughout the pasta in unsatisfying crumbles.
10. The Old Spaghetti Factory
The Old Spaghetti Factory prides itself on being a family-friendly establishment with roots dating back to 1969. The flagship restaurant opened in Portland, Oregon, and to accompany the restaurant, the owners did what any astute restaurateurs would do: they bought an old trolley car, left it in a field, and let people eat inside of it. What spaghetti has to do with trolley cars is beyond my scope of understanding, but at least it fits with the old-timey theme. The infamous trolley remains a fixture in modern restaurants, which often feature a fake trolley car indoors, where diners can enjoy their meal in a strange, claustrophobic atmosphere. Today, Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants are often found in historic buildings, upsetting townsfolk when a piece of history is converted into a gimmicky restaurant that should go back to the 1960s where it belongs.
The Old Spaghetti Factory lives up to its name with archaic decor and past-its-prime-tasting food. The chain is still decked out with '60s and '70s memorabilia, albeit lacking any charm and instead giving the restaurant a sad, outdated vibe. As for the food, portions are shockingly small, although every meal is three courses. Sauces are allegedly made in-house, but they tend to be bland and have a from-a-can taste. The restaurant is famous for its Greek-style mizithra browned butter spaghetti, which is probably the only dish on its menu that isn't depressing. Just steer clear of the clam sauce — trust me.
9. Olive Garden
A behemoth in American-Italian restaurant chains, Olive Garden boasts almost 900 restaurants in the United States, so chances are, you've experienced this restaurant to some degree. Olive Garden generally has a negative reputation, with folks often claiming that it's as far from authentic Italian as you can get, although the chain likes to imply that it serves up the classics with traditional integrity. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but expecting authenticity from such a massive chain was their first mistake. Olive Garden is the kind of chain restaurant that serves chicken Parmesan and other American dishes inspired by Italian classics, which wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing if they weren't so disappointing.
Olive Garden is known throughout the country for its meal deals, most notably its all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and breadsticks lunch, with homemade soup that can actually hit the spot, depending on which soup you choose. I implore you to only visit Olive Garden for this meal deal, because every other dish on its menu should be avoided at all costs. The breadsticks with alfredo dipping sauce and soup, however, are its saving grace, and why it didn't land in the bottom spot on this list.
8. Brio Italian Grille
If you didn't know any better, you wouldn't assume that Brio Italian Grille was a chain. We normally don't equate chain restaurants with white tablecloths and high ceilings with epic chandeliers, but that's exactly what you can expect from Brio. Brio is home to 31 restaurants across 14 states, all the way from the Northeast to the Southwest. It claims to take inspiration from the cuisine of Tuscany, one of Italy's most famous regions, known for its sprawling vineyards and unique epicurean temptations. While Brio is no more reminiscent of Tuscan food than your nearest taco truck, it still offers consistent, decent food in a pinch, albeit for a heftier price than the average chain restaurant. Dinner entrees typically fall around $25, and in most parts of the country, you could find a much better restaurant meal for the same price.
The food at Brio Italian Grille isn't anything to write home about, but it's not completely disappointing, despite its inauthenticity. Tuscan-style pork chops are cooked well, although they come bone-dry and without anything that marks them as specifically Tuscan-style, like a flavor-packed sauce or special seasoning. There are, in fact, almost no Tuscan-inspired dishes at Brio, but rather American-Italian entrées like pasta alla vodka, spaghetti with Parmesan (a cheese that's strictly American), and flatbreads. Among the popular flatbread options is a funky one with chicken, bacon, feta, tomato sauce, and something cryptically dubbed "Parmesan sauce" — I'd prefer to leave that mystery unsolved.
7. Carrabba's
Carrabba's — first established in Texas in 1986 — has locations all over the United States, from New Hampshire to Arizona, including a whopping 68 locations in Florida. Inside, the restaurants have a more upscale feel compared to Olive Garden, and the food is also a step above in quality. The chain is known for its to-go fruity sangria (in areas where local law allows), which isn't bad, especially considering their relatively low price (about $35 a pitcher). Carrabba's is also known for its Italian-American chicken entrees, like chicken marsala and chicken Bryan, the latter being a dish unique to the chain, with goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and lemon-butter sauce.
Carrabba's can be hit or miss, depending on which location you go to, but usually its pasta dishes hit the spot. Its chicken dinners are a good option, but make sure to choose one that's drenched in sauce — like the chicken Bryan — because some locations serve chicken that's on the dry side. Recipes tend to be a bit outdated, but some loyal customers prefer the longstanding consistency. As far as steaks here go, avoid them. They probably won't be prepared to your liking, and the veggie sides are always mushy and under-seasoned.
6. Romano's Macaroni Grill
Romano's Macaroni Grill is a relatively big name in lesser-known chain restaurants. The vibe of the restaurants is nondescript and inoffensive, but cozy nonetheless, with a rustic open kitchen and romantic lighting. Brick oven pizza is a fan favorite here, along with unique takes on classic pasta dishes, like ricotta spaghetti, mac and cheese with the chain's own coveted sauce, and seafood ravioli. Romano's even has its own take on classic cacio e pepe, and to be honest, it's not half bad.
While the pasta dishes shine at Romano's Macaroni Grill, there are far fewer options than most chain dinner spots. But at least there's an option to craft your own pasta. Appetizers and fish dishes typically miss the mark here, like dry salmon, bland shrimp, soggy fried fare, and egregious soups. The restaurant's tomato basil soup is among the worst chain restaurant soups of all time, and lobster bisque is very clearly not made fresh. The lobster bisque is actually shrimp bisque with lobster meat added to it — a disgraceful indignity against the beloved crustacean if you ask me. For a real standout meal, try the chain's butternut tortellacci; it's ultra flavorful and loaded with varying textures that make it a meal to remember.
5. Bertucci's
The Northeastern U.S. is flooded with Bertucci's restaurants, and the fact that it can be so ubiquitous in a region where mom-and-pop pizza and Italian food reign supreme should tell you all you need to know. Even though the chain has filed for bankruptcy a number of times, folks in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Pennsylvania still sing its praises. The dining rooms of most Bertucci's restaurants are like an awkward mash-up of chain, fast-casual à la Chiptole fused with the style of white tablecloth fine dining restaurants, but at least its food evokes less unease.
Bertucci's is all about the brick oven, and not just for old-fashioned pizza-making. The chain claims to slow-roast veggies in small batches in its brick oven multiple times a day so every meal comes with oven-fresh flavor. Pizza is the star of the show at Bertucci's; pies like the Sporkie — with sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and mozzarella — and vegetarian roasted veggie pizzas are fan favorites. As for the pizza's quality, the ingredients are top-notch, but preparation can vary significantly by location.
Outside of pizza, Bertucci's offers family-style meals for up to six people, plenty of pasta options, and Americanized appetizers. Four-cheese ravioli is a crowd-pleaser, along with house-made lasagna. Prices tend to reflect that of better quality restaurants, but when you've got brick oven pies and hearty pasta dishes on the brain, Bertucci's is far from the worst possible option.
4. Buca di Beppo
Buca di Beppo has locations all over California and the Eastern half of the Midwest, as well as a few spots in the Southeast and Southwest. It houses guests in a cozy, timeless dining room, creating the illusion of an Italian villa's cafe where nonna is making fresh, homemade pasta in the back. Checkered tablecloths and Italian artifacts all over its walls create a casual atmosphere that welcomes families. The meals at Buca di Beppo are also family-oriented; dishes are designed to serve more than one person, so guests can eat family-style, the old-fashioned way.
Thanks to its hefty family-sized portions and charmingly playful atmosphere, Buca di Beppo is known to host birthday parties and other celebrations. Entrées come in small — for about three people — and large — to feed about five — sizes, so if you're looking for a solo lunch venture at Buca di Beppo, be prepared to go home with leftovers. The food here is very straightforward, kid-friendly, and includes Americanized classics like lasagna, baked ziti, and a killer chain-restaurant interpretation of chicken Parmesan. Pasta here tends to be a little overcooked rather than cooked the Italian way — al dente — although extra-soft pasta is the preferred texture for some. If you're an Italian food purist, look elsewhere, but if you're after a cozy spot where the whole family can enjoy a moderately-priced, comfort-food dinner, Buca di Beppo will leave you satisfied.
3. Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano
Biaggi's is a popular choice for chain Italian-American fare in the Midwest served in a grandiose, somewhat elevated setting that doesn't lean into its Italian-ness whatsoever. The ambiance at Biaggi's Ristorante actually leans more corporate, which might appeal to those looking for an inoffensive spot for a business lunch, but might make diners feel a little uncomfortable while trying to cozy up on a date.
Despite its lackluster atmosphere, Biaggi's is known for its elevated chain fare and wide selection of typical Italian-style offerings among some bolder options. The wine and cocktail selection is surprisingly extensive, and there are plenty of gluten-free options to better serve those with dietary restrictions.
While Biaggi's pizza usually falls flat with customers, nearly everything else on the menu is a slam dunk. Appetizers fall far outside the standard fried fare from chain establishments with options like bacon-wrapped dates and lump crab cakes with honey orange coleslaw and red pepper aioli. Lobster and corn chowder makes for a flavorful, comforting appetizer, despite it being far from Italian-inspired. Shrimp and crab-stuffed cannelloni is a favorite among loyal fans of the chain, as well as braised short rib ravioli. Finish it off with a sweet cocktail and one of many fresh desserts, like banana cream tiramisu or white chocolate bread pudding, to put the metaphorical cherry on top of an epic meal.
2. Johnny Carino's
The ambiance in Johnny Carino's restaurants definitely screams "chain," but based on the food alone, you might assume that you were sitting in a genuine Italian, family-owned ristorante. Johnny Carino's has roughly 30 locations throughout much of the contiguous U.S., from Oregon to Tennessee, although back in 2006, the chain boasted an impressive 173 locations across 30 states. Despite its closures and diminished popularity, Johnny Carino's still maintains a generally positive reputation for serving happy customers with authentic Italian-American fare in an elevated but casual environment, all for a modest price.
Like any Italian chain, expect complimentary bread at Johnny Carino's. Its fresh, toasty loaves blow Olive Garden's and Fazoli's famous breadsticks out of the water, and garlic-infused butter for dipping takes it to the next level. Italian nachos with pasta chips and skillets that somehow successfully merge spaghetti and meatballs with fajitas infuse Italian cuisine with the famous food of the American Southwest; an unlikely pairing that makes Johnny Carino's unique among plenty of standard Italian restaurant chains. There are plenty of traditional American offerings — like burgers and, oddly enough, smoked spare ribs — to please those who shy away from Italian pasta and pizza, and everything is made with the care and expertise of any mom-and-pop spot. Portions are known to be huge here, and prices tend to reflect that, so if you have a meager appetite, prepare to take leftovers home.
1. Maggiano's Little Italy
Finally, we've come to the crème de la crème of Italian chain restaurants: Maggiano's Little Italy. The restaurant was born in Chicago in 1991, and thanks to its huge success, was purchased by Brinker International — a company that owns chain restaurants in 29 countries — only four years later. The vibe of Maggiano's restaurants combines casual, checkered tablecloths with minimalist, elegant lighting and furniture with a hint of classic European charm that's sure to make every guest feel welcomed and comfortable.
The food at Maggiano's Little Italy infuses Americanized Italian cuisine with traditional, rustic influence, all for a reasonable price. Pasta dishes are among the best chain restaurant pastas in existence, specifically the chicken and spinach manicotti — a unique take on an Italian-American classic that usually only involves cheese, sauce, and noodles — and lobster carbonara, with smoked bacon, aged Parmesan, and truffle cream. Truffle is no stranger to this menu, so make sure to start a meal with truffle oil garlic bread and truffle honey whipped ricotta for a dinner that's riddled with the earthy delicacy. Portions are known to be sizable, in true Italian-American food fashion, so come prepared with an appetite to match. Maggiano's Little Italy offers four-course, family-style meals complete with housemade dessert and an expert wine pairing; an ideal choice for a celebratory dinner.
Methodology
To rank these Italian chain restaurants, I incorporated my own first-hand experience from visits to many of the chains on this list. For those restaurants that I didn't personally visit, I used insight from online articles and reviews to determine where each restaurant fell on this worst-to-best ranking.
I chose which chains are best and which aren't deserving of your patronage based primarily on the quality of the food served at each restaurant. Along with a major focus on quality, I incorporated the restaurant's atmosphere, value, and variety of menu offerings, but these aspects only factored into the ranking slightly. I disregarded quality of service, since chain restaurants are usually known for lackluster service and since quality of service can vary significantly from location to location. I didn't compare the restaurant's menus to traditional Italian cuisine (except for those that claim to be authentic Italian), since international cuisine from chain restaurants in the U.S. is typically expected to be heavily Americanized.