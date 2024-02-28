What's The Difference Between American And Italian Parmesan?

Parmesan cheese is one of the most delicious and versatile ingredients in a cooking arsenal, which makes all of the labeling conventions around cheese that much more frustrating. Parmesan isn't just for pasta or adding a cheesy taste, it's a multi-purpose source of salt and umami flavors that can elevate anything from sauces and soups to roasted vegetables. But, in order to use it well, you have to know what kinds of flavors and textures you're getting when you buy it. Unfortunately, in the U.S., the quality of parmesan can vary wildly from one brand to another, and a lot depends on where it's produced.

It's not that Italian parmesan is inherently better than parmesan produced in the United States, but the two vary enough in their characteristics that you should really understand the difference. They fill the same general roles in cooking and they can definitely be subbed for each other most of the time, but everything from the price to the tasting notes to the texture can be quite different if the parmesan you buy is from Italy.

The original form of the cheese that American parmesan is based on is usually more complex, sharp, and gritty in texture. Most of those differences stem from the history and traditions of the cheese in Italy along with the environment it comes from and the regulatory environments in both countries, which heavily influence how parmesan is produced.