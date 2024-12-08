The Best Olive Garden Soup To Order With Your Salad And Breadsticks

It's hard not to love Olive Garden's never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks deal for less than $20. It can be the perfect lunch option or the perfect warmup for one of Olive Garden's entrees. We ranked every soup at Olive Garden and recommend the Zuppa Toscana as the best soup option.

As a point of order, we found all of Olive Garden's soup options to be underwhelming. While a hot bowl of soup can be enjoyable, all of them failed to deliver on their full flavor potential. That said, the Zuppa Toscana is the best of the worst. Made with kale, potatoes, and spicy Italian sausage in a creamy broth, this soup complements the salad and breadsticks well enough ... when all the elements are there. The broth is a step in the right direction compared to the chain's other soups, the kale adds crunch, and the potatoes add flavor, but it needs enough spicy Italian sausage for it to all come together, which was lacking in our taste tester's batch. While none of the individual elements wowed us, there was hope for a better future experience. As a thicker soup, it's a good choice for breadstick dipping when you get all of those flavors soaked into the broth and a good yin-yang pairing of warm soup with cold, Italian-style salad.

