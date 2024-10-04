Olive Garden Vs Carrabba's: Which Is The Better Italian Chain Restaurant?

When you sit down at a restaurant for dinner, it's almost expected that you'll get something complimentary to stave off the hanger while you wait for your meal. Some restaurants, including Olive Garden and Carrabba's, get more recognition for their free bread selection than any of their signature dishes. Admittedly, choosing the better bread between these two restaurants is like choosing your favorite child. Both restaurants bake their bread fresh in-house and deliver it piping hot to your table, and both will keep it coming for as long as you keep asking for it. And if you happen to fill up on bread before your entree reaches the table, well, that's what doggie bags are for.

At Carrabba's, you get a sliced loaf of classic Italian bread — crispy on the outside, soft and squishy on the inside, while Olive Garden brings you a basket of golden, seasoned breadsticks. It's almost too close to call, but Olive Garden's breadsticks have set the standard for restaurants everywhere. That sensational seasoning on top — a simple mix of garlic and salt — is so addictive that we can't help but compare every other restaurant's bread offering to it.

One thing Carrabba's does have in its favor is the dipping oil, served with a blend of herbs and spices. It's so good you could dip any old bread into it, and it would blow your mind. But we're only talking about the bread here, and based on the bread alone, Olive Garden wins this one.