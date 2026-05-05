8 Of The Most Expensive Burger Chains In The US
Few meals are as budget-friendly, comforting, and universally beloved by all ages as a burger with fries. Who could resist a tender, juicy patty with crisp veggies, hot, crunchy fries, and an ice-cold drink to wash it all down? Unfortunately for diners on a tight budget, both restaurants and grocery stores have been hit by shrinkflation. Nowadays, servings are smaller, prices are higher, and both food and service quality have gone downhill for many iconic brands. You'll have to think twice about where to treat yourself to a satisfying bite with your family or friends without breaking the bank (or leaving disappointed and still hungry). Due to increasing costs, many burger-focused spots in the U.S. are now charging as much as higher-tier, more diverse restaurants for certain items.
According to DataEssential, since January 2023, beef production and burger prices have increased by 32% and 14%, respectively. You may be willing to pay more for premium beef, hormone-free chicken, fresh veggies, and flavorful condiments, but where exactly should you go for the best value? The answer may lie in a 2026 study by NetCredit, titled "Ultimate Value Ranking: Burgers and Fries in America." It concluded that, even with escalating costs, Burger King offered fries at 15.6% lower per-ounce price than McDonald's. Plus, it found that Whataburger remained the top destination for value at $1.66 per ounce of meat. With that in mind, we've compiled eight of the most renowned burger chains in the U.S. to highlight some of their pricey offerings, be they a simple cheeseburger, a boozy shake, or gourmet game. All prices listed here reflect the time of writing and may vary per item size, upgrade, and location.
BurgerFi
BurgerFi was founded in 2011 in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, a quaint beach town in Florida. Though it changed ownership after declaring bankruptcy in 2024, it currently operates 59 locations, mainly on the East Coast. In theory, this chain has everything going for it. Its chef-driven menu features ingredients freshly prepared in-house daily, from the hand-cut fries to the hand-battered onion rings. The patties are 100% American Angus beef and free from additives, steroids, and antibiotics. Even the veggie patty, which combines 15 ingredients including quinoa, has earned accolades. So, what's the current pricing situation?
If you were to get a single CEO Wagyu burger, an Ultimate Bacon cheeseburger, or a Rodeo burger at BurgerFi, it would cost you about $13. Just those brand-stamped buns are enough to give them a premium feel. A box of large fries will almost cost you $7, a tad less than a strawberry shake. Should you opt for the VegiFi burger instead, expect to pay $10.99, the same as a double cheeseburger but a dollar less than the vegan burger. As for kids' meal options, they go for $9.99 each, which means that an adult with one child can easily pay $40 for lunch or dinner at BurgerFi.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Founded in Austin in 2010, Hopdoddy Burger Bar now operates about 50 locations (and counting) in eight states. Its expansive menu features handcrafted gourmet burgers, served with hand-cut, shareable fries. You'll also find crispy Brussels sprouts tossed with truffle oil or hot honey — not your typical offering at a burger joint. You can wash these down with a craft cocktail, an alcoholic milkshake, or any of the local beers available on tap.
As satisfying and fun as a visit to Hopdoddy may be, it could cost your party a pretty penny. Side fries alone start at $4.50, while a regular, non-boozy shake is priced at $7.25. Should you feel like treating yourself to a premium burger, a single Cadillac Wagyu is a little over $16. As for the Roosevelt, which features a bison patty, jam, goat cheese, and arugula, it's offered at $17.50. At least you can order shareable truffle fries for $9.25 and opt for gluten-free buns, fries, and chicken drumsticks.
Fuddruckers
Fuddruckers offers high-quality burgers made with house-baked buns and 100% premium beef, free of fillers and additives. Established back in 1980 in San Antonio, this popular restaurant chain has survived bankruptcy and currently operates 52 locations in 20 states, with the highest concentration in Texas.
How much would you be willing to pay for "The World's Greatest Hamburgers," as per the brand's motto? In Doral, Miami metro, for instance, a simple kids' hamburger goes for a little over $10. You can't customize your 1/3-pound beef burger for less than $9.59. Obviously, every topping for the latter costs extra, such as $3.79 for bacon and cheddar. For large fries, you're looking at $7.49, while regular loaded nachos are $15. If you were to get a single beef hotdog, it would cost you $8.99. As for the chicken sandwich, it's priced at $10.69 by itself. You might as well be tempted by the exotics menu, then. The latter features a large selection of free-range game burgers like turkey, elk, buffalo, and bison for up to $25.48. At least most of these premium choices are low in carbs.
Wahlburgers
Singers-actors Donnie Wahlberg and Mark Wahlberg have given us more than timeless party tunes and action-packed movies. Together with their other brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, they launched Wahlburgers in Hingham, MA, in 2011. Currently, the famous burgers, crispy tots, and house-made shakes can be found at 28 locations in 14 states. The chain also sells its signature Wahl Sauce in retail.
Let's look at some prices at a Wahlburgers branch in bustling Las Vegas, keeping in mind that celebrity-owned restaurants, bars, and cafes are typically more expensive than others. If you were to order a single Original chicken burger, for example, it would cost you nearly $17. A side of regular fries is in the neighborhood of $6, while a full serving of truffle fries topped with Parmesan and parsley is almost $10. As for the double-patty smash burger, it's priced at around $15. You can also expect to spend nearly $6 for a soft drink as well as $6.95 for a single scoop of ice cream when you crave a sweet treat.
Fatburger
This long-standing chain was established by Lovie Yancey and her husband as Mr. Fatburger in 1947. It was rebranded to Fatburger in 1952 when the couple separated and she took over the business. Currently, you can enjoy the chain's timeless hand-pressed, lean beef patties and homemade onion rings at 85 locations in 13 states.
Here's what you can expect to pay at a Los Angeles branch. Single signature items, which include crispy and Cajun chicken sandwiches and a plant-based burger, are priced at $10.25 and $12.25. For combo lovers, an Original Fatburger meal starts at about $17, and that's without the extra $1.25 for a gluten-free bun or the $1.99 for cheddar, Swiss, or dairy-free cheese. If you opt for a full serving of onion rings, you're looking at $6.59. As for those famous house-made shakes (which include a vegan option), they're priced between $8.15 and $13.99. Good thing that a large lemonade goes for a bit less than $4.
Shake Shack
Shake Shack began as a modest hotdog cart in New York's Madison Square Park. It turned into a fixed kiosk in 2004 and has now expanded to 426 locations in the U.S. alone. This restaurant is known for its patties made from 100% Angus beef, free from hormones and antibiotics, as well as its beef hotdogs, hand-spun shakes, and signature lemonades.
Let's take a look at some prices in Lower Manhattan. A single hamburger starts at $7.79, and that's without the extra $1.99 for toppings like bacon or avocado. Expect to pay almost $6 for a simple grilled cheese sandwich or six pieces of chicken bites. A breaded chicken burger is priced at $9.49, and you can enhance it with bacon or avocado for $1.99, or crispy onions for $1.29. As for those calorie-conscious customers, they can look into some items in the Good Fit section. Wrapped in lettuce, they run between $8.29 and $13.99 (without add-ons).
In short, as a few Redditors have pointed out, Shake Shack may be a fast-casual chain, but its non-premium offerings don't justify the hefty prices. They believe that they might as well eat at a traditional restaurant with significantly better food quality and more diverse offerings.
Carl's Jr.
Carl's Jr. was founded by Carl N. Karcher and his wife, Margaret Heinz, as a hotdog cart in Anaheim, CA. It grew into a barbecue drive-through in 1945 before transforming into the brand that it is today in 1952. A sister of Hardee's, this chain now spans 1,000 branches across the country, with the highest concentrations in California, Arizona, and Oregon.
Here's what some prices at a Carl's Jr. spot generally look like. If you order a classic hamburger, which features a charbroiled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, you're looking at around $7.49. The guacamole and bacon Angus burger and the barbecue chicken sandwich will run you about $10.61 each, or you can upgrade to a combo for $16.85 and $15.60, respectively. For a little more than $6, you can order six pieces of those cute star-shaped chicken bites or a single cinnamon roll. Fortunately, a chocolate chip cookie goes for less than $2.
Five Guys
This popular but pricey burger chain was founded in 1986 in Arlington, VA, and it currently operates 1,521 locations in the U.S. alone. Its offerings are enjoyed worldwide, from the hand-formed burgers to the hand-cut fries (cooked in refined peanut oil) and the hand-spun milkshakes featuring exciting flavors like coffee, salted caramel, and bacon.
According to a YouGov survey, Five Guys offers the best fast-food burger in the country. But at what cost? Back in March 2024, a $24 bill for a bacon cheeseburger, a regular soda, and small fries went viral on X. Captioned "Five Guys prices are out of control," it has since reached 25.5 million views. That bacon cheeseburger still costs more than $12 all by itself, while a classic hamburger is almost $11. As for beef hotdogs, they start at $7.19, and you'll want to pair them with a large bag of fries, which goes for $8.