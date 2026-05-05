8 Of The Most Expensive Burger Chains In The US

Few meals are as budget-friendly, comforting, and universally beloved by all ages as a burger with fries. Who could resist a tender, juicy patty with crisp veggies, hot, crunchy fries, and an ice-cold drink to wash it all down? Unfortunately for diners on a tight budget, both restaurants and grocery stores have been hit by shrinkflation. Nowadays, servings are smaller, prices are higher, and both food and service quality have gone downhill for many iconic brands. You'll have to think twice about where to treat yourself to a satisfying bite with your family or friends without breaking the bank (or leaving disappointed and still hungry). Due to increasing costs, many burger-focused spots in the U.S. are now charging as much as higher-tier, more diverse restaurants for certain items.

According to DataEssential, since January 2023, beef production and burger prices have increased by 32% and 14%, respectively. You may be willing to pay more for premium beef, hormone-free chicken, fresh veggies, and flavorful condiments, but where exactly should you go for the best value? The answer may lie in a 2026 study by NetCredit, titled "Ultimate Value Ranking: Burgers and Fries in America." It concluded that, even with escalating costs, Burger King offered fries at 15.6% lower per-ounce price than McDonald's. Plus, it found that Whataburger remained the top destination for value at $1.66 per ounce of meat. With that in mind, we've compiled eight of the most renowned burger chains in the U.S. to highlight some of their pricey offerings, be they a simple cheeseburger, a boozy shake, or gourmet game. All prices listed here reflect the time of writing and may vary per item size, upgrade, and location.