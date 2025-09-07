15 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants, Bars, And Cafes In Los Angeles
When they're not busy recording, touring, filming, or promoting, many world-famous musicians, actors, TV personalities, and athletes also fancy themselves entrepreneurs in the hospitality field. As a result, some stars now own fast food joints, while others prefer to invest in trendy bars and clubs or fine dining spots. You'll see some of these celebrities actively promoting their venues on their social media accounts and lending their faces to their official merchandise. Yet, many of them choose to remain discreet backers, contributing to a décor element here and proposing a menu item there while collecting profit away from the spotlight.
As far as Greater Los Angeles is concerned, here's a selection of standout establishments spanning various concepts and gastronomies that are financially backed by iconic public figures, from the Wahlberg brothers to the "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, Danny Trejo, and Jay-Z.
Wahlburgers
New Kids on the Block fans are probably aware that Donnie Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, and their brother Chef Paul Wahlberg founded Wahlburgers in 2011. This casual burger diner and bar has now spread to 15 US states as well as Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The brand's biggest milestone to date, though, was signing a deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.
Other than juicy burgers, here's what you can order at a Wahlburgers: loaded tater tots, salads, chicken wings, marshmallow bars, children's and adult shakes, bacon mac and cheese, and a wine and beer selection. Vegetarians aren't forgotten either, with the plant-based Impossible Burger, which can be paired with truffle tots and other sides.
All Wahlburgers locations are peanut-allergy friendly and child-friendly, offering high chairs and kiddie portions. There's also a signature Wahl sauce sold in retail stores, designed to enhance your favorite savory comfort foods.
Multiple locations
Tagine
When actor Ryan Gosling was still in the early stages of his career, he attended a fancy Hollywood event catered by Moroccan-born Abdessamad Benameur, also known as Chef Ben. Gosling was so impressed that he joined Benameur to establish Tagine, an elegant and romantic venue in the heart of Beverly Hills. As a refresher, tagine, a slow-cooked stew, is a beloved Moroccan dish with different variations across North African countries.
Tagine is a blend of classic Moroccan decor, jazz music, and both traditional and innovative dishes. The restaurant has an extensive wine list that includes Moroccan brands, a la carte items, and four tasting menus: signature, chef's, pescatarian, and vegetarian.
Customers love booking a table at Tagine for their special occasions. They're generally charmed by the prompt service, authentic flavors, intimate vibe, and Chef Ben's hospitality and friendliness. As small and cozy as it is, this special venue is often frequented by celebrities, from Gosling and his wife Eva Mendes to Meryl Streep, Richard Gere, Chrissy Teigen, Mike Tyson, Keanu Reeves, and Selma Hayek.
310-360-7535
132 N Robertson Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
Andys
R&B singer, rapper, and record producer Anderson .Paak is the co-owner of Andys, on Santa Monica Boulevard. He has also invested in two venues in Sherman Oaks: Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar and Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar. Andys is a 1970s-style speakeasy proposing cocktails named after the artist's song titles and lyrics, a martini hour on weekdays, New American shares and entrees with an Asian spin, vinyl DJ sets, and live R&B and jazz bands.
In a 2024 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Anderson .Paak compared this space to his, "home studio, or mom's basement, but with bomb-ass food and a top-notch sound system for the stage." The food in question is a tad limited but rather eclectic, from the chili cucumber salad to the Korean fried chicken sandwich, roasted Japanese mushrooms, prime New York Steak, and cherry cheesecake.
Despite occasional lines, guests seem to appreciate the professional and courteous bouncers, the absence of a cover charge, the potent drinks, and the fun photo booth.
284-3181
9077 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Trejo's Tacos
Danny Trejo decidedly turned his life around when he left his criminal activities behind and started baddies on the big screen instead. In 2016, he added "restaurateur" to his portfolio by teaming up with Ash R. Shah, the producer of his movie "Bad Ass," to open a taqueria in Los Angeles: Trejo's Tacos. This casual and contemporary Cal-Mex joint now has four locations in the city (and one in London) and offers a few healthy options. As for Trejo's favorite items, per his interview with Vice, it's the fried chicken, pulled pork, and brisket tacos.
For an authentic Mexican touch, the tortillas served are made of corn and not wheat, while the burritos are stuffed with beans sourced from the farmers' market and cooked following Trejo's mother's recipe. Also, the red Spanish rice bowls include freshly grilled corn. There are plenty of options for vegetarians, too, such as the cauliflower rice bowl or the El Jefe salad with cotija cheese. All of which you can wash down with an agua fresca drink, a Mexican cola made with cane sugar, or the house's bottled alkaline water.
Multiple locations
Trejo's Coffee & Donuts
Along with Ash R. Shah and another partner, Danny Trejo opened another namesake venue in LA: the pink-drenched Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, which serves freshly made donuts (including plenty of tempting vegan options), limited-edition and seasonal specials, and hot and cold coffee drinks. There's a big chance you might run into Trejo there, but just to make sure he's around, all you have to do is sign up for the mailing list.
As for the donuts' flavor range, it includes familiar items like plain glazed and colored buttermilk glaze with rainbow sprinkles, but also horchata buttermilk dusted with cinnamon, mango glaze with Tajin and tamarind candied mango, maple glaze with candied bacon, and mixed berry glaze with fresh berries.
Happy customers have especially praised the softness of the dough and the wide choice of flavors, the friendly customer service, and the pineapple cinnamon fritter.
323-462-4600
6785 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Nobu
If you've ever watched the Kardashians' numerous reality shows, chances are you've seen them enjoy an intimate meal or celebrate a special occasion at Nobu's Malibu branch. Indeed, the Nobu Hospitality group, a chain of luxury hotels and restaurants, is often frequented by high-profile guests, from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and Victoria and David Beckham.
Co-founded and co-owned by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, A-list actor Robert De Niro, and film producer Meir Teper, these coveted restaurants are known for their impeccable service and their exceptional Japanese dishes with a Peruvian twist. The chain boasts many locations across the US (and all over the world), including Los Angeles, San Diego, Palo Alto, and Newport Beach.
This is where you can sample exquisite cold dishes like the bigeye and bluefin tartare, lobster ceviche, or monkfish pâté with caviar; sashimi tacos; and hot plates like the Chilean sea bass with dry miso or the short rib with hearts of palm puree.
Multiple locations
Crossroads Kitchen
Travis Barker, the drummer for the pop-punk band Blink-182 and Kourtney Kardashian's husband, is a dedicated vegan. It's no wonder, then, that he is also a partner in Crossroads Kitchen, an upscale vegan, Mediterranean-inspired restaurant with locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The main owner is celebrity chef and cookbook author Tal Ronnen, who cooked for Oprah Winfrey and catered Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's wedding.
"Crossroads is an intersection where vegans, flexitarians, omnivores, and meat eaters can cross paths to share a delicious meal and a good time," states Ronnen on the Crossroads website. Indeed, the menu is chock-full of elegantly plated plant-based dupes spanning brunch, lunch, dinner, family-style, and party trays, with house-made pastas and gluten-free options. The popular eggplant "short rib" and grilled lion's mane "steak," for instance, are served with a mushroom bordelaise sauce. As for dessert lovers, they can enjoy options like the sorbet of the day, the peach pavlova, or the brownie sundae with coconut whip and brandied cherries.
Multiple locations
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae is a partner in several venues in Los Angeles, such as Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, a welcoming, independent coffee shop chain established in 2018 with four locations offering breakfast, lunch, weekend brunch, pastries, and juices. Rae, who often appears as a barista at Hilltop, is also a partner at Somerville, a neighborhood lounge; Downtown Dough, a pizza restaurant and bar; and Lost, a rooftop that serves freshly prepared tacos.
Hilltop's standout items and customer favorites include Issa's Morning Ritual, made with espresso, medjool dates, avocado cream, pistachio milk, banana, and peanut butter; the breakfast sandwich with cheddar, a fried egg, and bacon in a brioche bun; the healthy but filling Superfood Salad, featuring arugula, quinoa, roasted golden beets, puffed wild rice, and fresh berries; crispy tater tots, served with spicy mayo; and the horchata matcha and oat latte.
Multiple locations
Rock & Brews
Iconic KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley are the co-founders and co-owners of Rock & Brews, a family-friendly, entertainment-focused chain of restaurants that was established in 2010 and has spread across eight states. Though these venues mostly offer American comfort dishes prepared from locally sourced ingredients and an extensive selection of craft beers, there are also many vegetarian, gluten-free, and light options to enjoy.
For an authentic experience, the walls are plastered with rock art, and the menu is divided into categories with fun industry-related titles, such as Opening Acts (for appetizers), Rockstar Tacos, Headliner Sandwiches, Front Row Pizzas, B/sides, and Encore (for decadent desserts). Moreover, some of the items refer to famous rock and metal hits, such as Sgt. Pepper's Jalapeño Poppers; Alice Cooper's Poison Burger, filled with crispy onion rings; the We Salute You Pulled Pork Sandwich; the Highway to Health Protein Bowl; and the Back in Blackened Pasta in Cajun creamy sauce.
Multiple locations
SUR Restaurant and Lounge
Fans of "Vanderpump Rules" can visit various places in LA founded by the reality show's beloved cast members. SUR Restaurant and Lounge, for example, is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, her husband Ken Todd, and another married couple, Guillermo and Nathalie Zapata. This chic New American venue blends European and Asian vibes and features a roomy bar lounge and a cozy garden. As for the name, it's an acronym for "sexy and unique restaurant" — in typical Vanderpump fashion. However, back when the Zapatas were the sole owners and before all those elegant renovations, it simply referred to the word "south" in Spanish.
There's never a dull moment at SUR, be it the lively brunches and expertly mixed cocktails or weekly events like pizza and Spritz Tuesday and wine and pasta Wednesday. As for the menus, they offer quite an eclectic selection, from a smoked eggplant dip to Prince Edward Island mussels, bluefin tuna tartare, good old spaghetti and meat balls, vegan curry, and the house's famous blackberry cobbler.
310-289-2824
606-614 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar
Another trendy LA venue featured on "Vanderpump Rules," Tom Tom has a whimsical vibe that seamlessly blends romantic, steampunk, and rustic elements. This place is co-owned by Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and two junior partners, their co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz (hence the name).
Some diners rave about the flavorful food, creative drinks, and luxurious decor, while others have particularly praised the convenient location in the heart of West Hollywood and the eclectic atmosphere that caters to different tastes.
Above all, though, Tom Tom is a romantic spot. Back in 2018, Schwartz described how he envisioned the perfect date there to Bravo TV, suggesting, "You get a cocktail at the bar, then you sit down by the fireplace, you whisper sweet nothings into each other's ears, then you go to the shot bar, take shots, get the mojo flowing. Then you go to the garden, and you fall in love all over again — or for the first time!"
424-245-4498
8932 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Something About Her
Something About Her is a welcoming Art Deco-style venue that is co-owned by "Vanderpump Rules" stars Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix and proposes bites, salads, and baked goods. True to its motto, "Serving sandwiches and smiles," this charming and bright space draws inspiration from the romantic, elegant, and cozy aesthetic of Nancy Meyers' films. As such, the spacious interior consists of white marble tables, vintage chandeliers and sconces, sage green trellises, and women-centered paintings.
As for the generously stuffed sandwiches — served on a rustic baguette, a ciabatta roll, sourdough, or focaccia — they're named after some of the duo's favorite women celebrities, such as the Drew for Drew Barrymore, the Reese for Reese Witherspoon, and the Cameron for Cameron Diaz. For patrons' convenience, menu items are clearly labeled vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, or dairy-free.
Additionally, customers will be able to shop for merchandise like tees and hoodies, not to mention press-on nails.
640 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Hideaway
Singer, actor, and producer Evan Ross, who also happens to be Diana Ross' son and Ashlee Simpson's husband, is a partner in the Hideaway. Actor Ryan Philippe is also an investor, albeit with minor shares. Located on Rodeo Drive, this elegant Mexican-style steakhouse features plenty of aesthetic photo ops for those special moments and a wide array of enticing appetizers, salads, dishes, and specialty drinks.
Dubbed "clubby, surprising, comfortable, and cheeky" by Love Beverly Hills, the Hideaway proposes an extensive selection, from tacos at the bar to brunch favorites like French toast and chilaquiles, fixed-price lunches on weekdays, happy hour cocktails, and traditional desserts. As for the house's specials, they include the churro sticky bun with smoked bacon crumble and the bacon, lettuce, heirloom tomato, and avocado salad.
This warmly lit venue also offers daily margarita-mixing classes as well as secret menus, loyalty rewards, and discounts for members, and it can be booked for private events for a fixed price per person.
310-974-8020
421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Leona's Sushi House
In 2023, Evan Ross expanded his restaurant ventures with Leona's Sushi House. Established in Studio City and blending Japanese and Peruvian dishes, this venue made it into the Michelin Guide California after only four months of being in business. "My favorite food is Japanese cuisine," said Ross to Food & Beverage Magazine. "I wanted a vibe that me and my friends can go to dinner at night and relax without feeling rushed ... Chef Shigenori [Fujimoto] is brilliant, and watching him prepare food is like watching someone dance."
The chef's specials are, indeed, enticing, and they include udon cacio e pepe, miso-marinated cod and salmon, and a paella with organic black rice and saffron aioli. As soon as the clock hits 5:50 p.m., you can also order from the robata (Japanese-style grills) selection, be it the unagi bowl, pork belly-wrapped asparagus, or the shiitake stuffed with ground chicken.
818-985-9222
11814 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604, United States
Mr. T
You have probably heard of the 40/40 Club, that swanky sports bar and lounge that is partly owned by Jay-Z. The award-winning rapper's much-less publicized side venture, though, is Mr. T, located on North Sycamore Avenue. This contemporary and discrete French-style bistro is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it offers a brunch selection on Sunday.
Dunk a chewy matcha macadamia nut cookie in a foamy signature latte. Or try one of the healthy options prepared from farm-fresh produce, such as the green juices or the granola bowl with raspberries and coconut yogurt. For a heartier meal, you may be tempted by the breakfast burrito, which includes a chicken sausage, hash browns, and scrambled eggs, or even the house burger, filled with a juicy brisket blend and a Comté cheese mousse.
310-953-4934
953 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Methodology
Many sports, music, TV, and film stars are active or silent owners, investors, or partners in restaurants, cafés, pubs, lounges, and bars across the U.S., but this piece focuses on the Los Angeles metropolitan area. Our selection spans various concepts, vibes, and cuisines, catering to different palates, dietary preferences, and age groups. Prices weren't taken into consideration, though, because such high-profile venues are bound to be more expensive than others.
We then narrowed the list down to establishments with generally encouraging reviews and ratings on reputable platforms, making sure they have something special to offer, from an attractive location to gluten-free and vegetarian options, some standout dishes and drinks, relatively efficient service (let's face it, those places tend to get extremely busy), and an overall enjoyable atmosphere, be it cozy or vibrant.