15 Celebrity-Owned Restaurants, Bars, And Cafes In Los Angeles

When they're not busy recording, touring, filming, or promoting, many world-famous musicians, actors, TV personalities, and athletes also fancy themselves entrepreneurs in the hospitality field. As a result, some stars now own fast food joints, while others prefer to invest in trendy bars and clubs or fine dining spots. You'll see some of these celebrities actively promoting their venues on their social media accounts and lending their faces to their official merchandise. Yet, many of them choose to remain discreet backers, contributing to a décor element here and proposing a menu item there while collecting profit away from the spotlight.

As far as Greater Los Angeles is concerned, here's a selection of standout establishments spanning various concepts and gastronomies that are financially backed by iconic public figures, from the Wahlberg brothers to the "Vanderpump Rules" cast members, Danny Trejo, and Jay-Z.