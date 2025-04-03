12 Bars You Didn't Realize Were Owned By Celebrities

Antonio Banderas is an actor who was born and raised in Spain. His career began gracing the stage in professional productions in Spain, and he eventually made his way to Hollywood when he was 32 years old. He is most famous for his role as Zorro in "The Mask of Zorro" and its sequel. For people who grew up in the early 2000s, they may know him as the dad in "Spy Kids."

Through Banderas's fame and success in the states, he still regularly spends time in Spain — whether that be producing theater shows or opening a restaurant. In Malaga, where Banderas grew up, he became a shareholder for a historical tapas bar called El Pimpi in 2017. This restaurant originally opened in 1971, and over the years it has been a place for artists to meet and create new work.

El Pimpi is located along the winding streets of the city center of Malaga. It's a popular place for both tourists and locals, and it can get quite busy in the evenings. When you first enter the bar and restaurant, it looks like the foyer of someone's home. As you explore further, you come across a long bar, and even deeper there are multiple different dining rooms that are tucked away in various corners. Here, you can enjoy traditional Spanish tapas dishes, cocktails, local wine, and beers. Bandaras has also helped open a second location, which is in Marbella, Spain.

elpimpi.com/en

(952) 228-990

Calle Granada, 62 Calle Alcazabilla – 29015 Málaga, Spain