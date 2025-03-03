10 Old Hollywood Stars' Favorite Bars

Judy Garland rose to fame in the late 1930s, particularly with her leading role as Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz". Only 16 years old at the time, Garland had to grow up fairly quickly once she was thrown into stardom. She then went on to star in many more movies, and was one of the biggest stars to see around Hollywood at the time.

With most of Garland's movies being musicals, she was often seen seeing shows at the famous Pantages Theatre right on Hollywood Boulevard. Next door to the Pantages was Bob's Frolic Room, and Garland was known to visit there quite often. The bar had first officially opened in 1934, but it was known to have been running even before that during the Prohibition era.

At the time of writing, the bar exists as The Frolic Room. Many people visit because of its rich history and stay for the kind bartenders and intimate vibe. There is a lot to experience at the bar, like a mural done by the famous Al Hirschfeld that represents old Hollywood. There is even a secret door that was used by actors who were working at the Pantages Theatre; they would use the door as an entrance to quickly grab a drink after a show. It still has an old school energy to it, and the most popular drink that people order is a classic martini, which has several key ingredients.