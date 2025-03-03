10 Old Hollywood Stars' Favorite Bars
There is nothing quite like the glamour of Old Hollywood. Back in the '20s through the '50s, many stars sparkled on the big screen in classic movies that people still watch today. Beyond the high fashion, lavish lifestyles, and secretive affairs, the main way to get information about these celebrities was through tabloids or by seeing them with your own eyes. Today, it's easy to keep up with celebrities through social media, and it's even easy to find out where your favorite celebrities favorite spots are for a drink or a meal.
Knowing where old Hollywood stars' favorite bars were, on the other hand, was a much more niche thing to discover back then. We've done a deep dive of many famous celebrities from the era of old Hollywood, and we're here to share with you their favorite places to stop in for a drink. Many of these bars still exist today, so you can live your old Hollywood fantasy and visit them yourself. A few don't currently exist, so we're left to our imaginations in knowing what it might have been like to experience back in the day.
Judy Garland - The Frolic Room
Judy Garland rose to fame in the late 1930s, particularly with her leading role as Dorothy Gale in "The Wizard of Oz". Only 16 years old at the time, Garland had to grow up fairly quickly once she was thrown into stardom. She then went on to star in many more movies, and was one of the biggest stars to see around Hollywood at the time.
With most of Garland's movies being musicals, she was often seen seeing shows at the famous Pantages Theatre right on Hollywood Boulevard. Next door to the Pantages was Bob's Frolic Room, and Garland was known to visit there quite often. The bar had first officially opened in 1934, but it was known to have been running even before that during the Prohibition era.
At the time of writing, the bar exists as The Frolic Room. Many people visit because of its rich history and stay for the kind bartenders and intimate vibe. There is a lot to experience at the bar, like a mural done by the famous Al Hirschfeld that represents old Hollywood. There is even a secret door that was used by actors who were working at the Pantages Theatre; they would use the door as an entrance to quickly grab a drink after a show. It still has an old school energy to it, and the most popular drink that people order is a classic martini, which has several key ingredients.
Cary Grant - Tom Bergin's
Cary Grant was originally from England, and he started his performing career as a comedian at the age of 14. Brought over to the U.S. to perform in a Broadway show, Grant ended up staying in the country to become one of the most famous old Hollywood stars. Having appeared in close to 100 movies, some of his most notable are "Madame Butterfly" and "The Philadelphia Story". Although Grant was hard at work as the heartthrob of the '30s, '40s, and even the '50s, that doesn't mean that he didn't have time to enjoy a drink at a bar.
Tom Bergin's opened in 1936 and still exists as of February 2025. This is an Irish tavern that is actually considered to be the oldest in Los Angeles. Historically, this bar has been known to be a favorite for many celebrities, but Cary Grant particularly loved it. He loved it so much, in fact, that he had a specific booth that was known to be his favorite. As of the time of writing, there is a shamrock with "Grant" written in the center, framed, that hangs above that very booth.
Today, if you were to visit Tom Bergin's, you can expect to enter a bar that bursts with Irish pride. It hosts gatherings to watch sporting events and even has its own comedy shows, but it still honors the strong history that the bar has always had. Considered to have some of the most perfect Irish coffees, it's a great place in L.A. to go for a pick-me-up.
James Dean - Jerry's Bar
James Dean started his career out in New York City, but soon became a Hollywood star when he landed large roles in "East of Eden," "Rebel Without a Cause," and "Edna Ferber's Giant". All of these movies came out in the '50s, and before "Edna Ferber's Giant" was even released, Dean was killed in a car crash. His star quality, short career, and tragic death led to him becoming a huge icon of the old Hollywood era.
When James Dean was living in New York City, it was said that one of his favorite spots to hang out was Jerry's Bar. Jerry's Bar was a popular spot in the '50s. It was located on 53rd and Sixth Avenue, right in the heart of the theater district. The owner of Jerry's Bar, Jerry Lucci, apparently loved to talk to Dean when he would come in and visit. He would provide him with free meals, and even taught him how to cook Italian food.
There are many pictures of Dean spending his time at Jerry's, some of them include him sitting solo, smoking a cigarette and enjoying downtime. Other photos show him sharing a booth with his girlfriend, Geraldine Page. Unfortunately, the restaurant no longer exists. In 1963, a large Hilton Hotel was opened right in the very spot where Jerry's used to be, so it wasn't around much longer after Dean's death.
Lauren Baccal - Musso & Frank Grill
Born and raised in New York City, Lauren Baccal became a Hollywood starlet after she was discovered from a modeling cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar. At just 19 years old, she landed a lead role in "To Have and Have Not," starring opposite another old Hollywood star, Humphrey Bogart, who then became her husband. She went on to act in close to 70 movies and laid down her roots in Los Angeles.
During her Hollywood days, Baccal was said to have visited the bar at Musso & Frank Grill quite often, either accompanied by her husband or with other celebrities. The restaurant originally opened in 1919, and still exists as of the time of writing. In 1934, there was a "back room" in the bar that would be a private spot for celebrities to sit. The bar became a spot for many of Hollywood's elites to sit down and discuss contracts, go over scripts, or simply to socialize over a nice drink.
There is one famous photo of Lauren Baccal at Musso & Frank Grill, accompanied by Frank Sinatra. In the photo, she is seen smoking a cigarette and nursing a cocktail. Sinatra is wearing a suit, and Baccal is in an elegant black dress. The photo gives off the glamour that you expect from old Hollywood (via Threads). As of February 2025, if you visit the bar, you can expect nearly the same menu that was made over 105 years ago, along with classic cocktails that will take you back in time.
Audrey Hepburn - Hassler Bar
Audrey Hepburn is one of the most famous stars from old Hollywood. Born and raised in different areas of Europe, Hepburn didn't have quite the upbringing that many other Hollywood stars had. She was in the throes of adolescence when World War 2 took place, and once the war was over, she fell into modeling. Eventually, she made her way to the U.S., where she won an Oscar for "Roman Holiday" at just 24 years old.
While Hepburn was filming "Roman Holiday", she stayed at Hotel Hassler in Rome, which has been open since 1893. At the hotel, there was a bar called the Hassler Bar — a hidden, quaint space within the hotel. It had dark wood paneling, leather chairs, and large murals painted on the walls. On the hotel's website, it mentions that the bar still feels like Audrey Hepburn could walk in at any time. After seeing many photos of Hepburn around the famous hotel, it's easy to imagine her sitting down for her go-to-drink, a scotch neat, after a day of filming.
As of the time of writing, if you were to visit Hassler Bar, you can expect to be transported back to the 1940s. It has an old Hollywood feel itself, even though it's all the way in Italy. You can expect to enjoy a selection of various martinis, specialty cocktails, and classic cocktails.
Frank Sinatra - The Polo Lounge
Frank Sinatra provided some of the best music for the era of old Hollywood. His classic jazz tunes fit the upscale, elegant vibes of the style and energy of the '40s and '50s. Sinatra didn't only dominate the hit songs on the radio; he dominated the silver screen as well. After starring in popular movies like "Anchors Away" and "On The Town," Sinatra was definitely the guy to be around at the time.
To keep up with his elegant style, Sinatra spent his time in elegant places. His favorite bar was The Polo Lounge, which is located in the Beverly Hills Hotel and most likely sold many of foods and drinks Sinatra absolutely loved. He was known to spend evenings drinking heavily with other members of The Rat Pack (fellow musicians Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and Peter Lawford). Now, things didn't always stay classy at The Polo Lounge. One time, Sinatra got into a brawl with a businessman named Frederick R. Weisman. Weisman didn't like Sinatra and his friend's loud behavior, and Sinatra got into a fight that ended with Weisman in the hospital.
At The Polo Lounge in February 2025, you shouldn't expect to come across any celebrities fighting. Instead, you can expect a delicious meal that is accompanied by a live piano while dining on the old Hollywood style patio. At the bar, there are unique cocktails that take a spin off of the classics.
Marilyn Monroe - Ciro's
Marilyn Monroe is truly the star of all stars. A Los Angeles native, she starred in many famous films like "Some Like It Hot" and "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes." Beyond her movies, people were also enamored with her timeless beauty, talent, and extravagant lifestyle. Monroe was also known to love a good meal and drink, and was a regular at many famous spots around the city.
One spot that she visited often was Ciro's, a club located on the Sunset Strip. Originally, this club was just available to celebrities, but then it was opened to the rest of the public a few years after opening. There are a few photos of Monroe enjoying an evening at Ciro's in 1953, wearing a beautiful white silk dress with her hair perfectly done. This wasn't just your average place to get a drink, it was an upscale club that was the epitome of Hollywood glamour.
If you were lucky enough to visit Ciro's in the '50s, you wouldn't only see Monroe there. It was a regular spot for many other celebrities like Ronald Reagan, Charlie Chaplin, and Ginger Rogers. Unfortunately, the club was eventually turned into a comedy lounge in the '70s, and the charm of Ciro's was lost. You can still visit the Ciro's location as of the time of writing, but instead of a lavish drink among classy celebrities, you'll be greeted with an endless evening of stand up comedy at The Comedy Store.
Greta Garbo - The Wunderbar
Greta Garbo was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, which is where she first began acting. By the age of 20, she was offered a contract with MGM and began filming American movies. Two of her most famous movies are "Anna Karenina" and "Grand Hotel". Many people were drawn to Garbo because of the strong-willed characters that she played, her beautiful looks, and her impeccable style.
Since Garbo was originally from Europe, she often went back overseas. One of her favorite places to go to was Taormina, Sicily, where she visited on holiday for 29 years straight. While in Taormina, Garbo was often seen at a bar called The Wunderbar, enjoying the warm Italy weather. It still exists as of the time of writing and is located in the main plaza of the town. There is seating in the front of the bar where you can watch the tourists and townspeople walking the streets. There is also a panoramic terrace that has beautiful views of the ocean. Garbo would often be seen with other celebrities who were in town, like Tennessee Williams or Elizabeth Taylor.
The bar was originally founded in 1870, however it shows signs of having been modernized quite a bit over the years. If visiting, you can expect to enjoy many types of cocktails. As of February 2025, there is an entire section on the menu just for different types of spritz cocktails, where you can enjoy anything from a campari spritz to a limoncello spritz.
Clark Gable - Pioneer Saloon
Clark Gable moved to Los Angeles, California around the age of 23. He began acting onstage, and it took many years for him to break into film. At the age of 29, he finally got a contract with MGM and slowly rose to fame. Gable's most famous movies are "Call of the Wild," "It Happened One Night," and "Gone With The Wind".
In 1940, Gable was visiting Goodspring, Nevada and had stopped into the Pioneer Saloon. Apparently, Gable and his then wife, Carole Lombard, had visited the town frequently. This particular day, however, Gable was sitting in the saloon to await the fate of a plane crash that involved both his mother and his wife. It's said that Gable waited for three entire days in the saloon. It was there that he found out they had died.
Now, perhaps after that it wasn't Gable's favorite bar — but it had to have been a place that he felt comfortable and supported, in order to spend three straight days waiting to find out the fate of his loved ones. At the time of writing, the bar has memorabilia of Gable to pay tribute to him. The Pioneer Saloon is actually the oldest bar in Southern Nevada, and it is very much your average bar that offers draft beers and hard liquor. The bar holds many different stories and interesting histories, which has made it a great destination for those interested in learning more beyond Clark Gable's experience here.
Doris Day - Terry's Lounge
Doris Day started her life out as a dancer and was planning on making a permanent move to Hollywood to pursue her dreams. The night before she was moving, she was in a car accident that ended her hopes of becoming a professional dancer. She then began singing, which led to acting, and finally brought her to stardom with a contract with Warner Bros. Her most famous movies are "Calamity Jane", "Lucky Me", and she eventually had her own TV show, "The Doris Day Show".
Day often visited an inn called The Cypress Inn, which is in a California town called Carmel By The Sea. It's known to be a place where guests can bring their pets, and Day loved that about the inn. She eventually purchased the inn, and created a bar named "Terry's Lounge", named after her son, Terry. The lounge was made to also cater to the pets that were visiting the inn, and there was even a "yappy hour" menu just for the pets.
The bar still exists at the time of writing – so if you're in California and need a nice getaway, this could be the perfect spot to try. The design and style of the hotel and lounge is still in the old Hollywood vibe, and there is a large wine list to go with the elegant decor. There are also cocktails that are described to be from the '20s through the '40s, so you can really immerse yourself back in time.