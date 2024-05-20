11 Celebrity-Owned Bars In Nashville You Won't Want To Miss

When you think of celebrity-owned bars in Music City, you probably picture country music stars. While you would be right on the money in most cases, The Twelve Thirty Club bucks that trend. Restauranteur Sam Fox, in partnership with pop music superstar Justin Timberlake, had this three-level restaurant and bar styled after 19th-century Art Deco supper clubs, so the vibe is more suit and tie than boots and spurs.

The first level is an upscale honky-tonk featuring live music from three up-and-coming country artists per day. There, you can sip drinks like the Queen of Hearts, an upscale twist on the zesty paloma cocktail, and munch on bar fare like burgers, tacos, and fried chicken. You'll find the full restaurant on the Supper Club level, where you can enjoy cocktails like the decadent spicy margarita with reposado tequila and espelette peppers along with seafood and steakhouse favorites while you listen to two live artists per night. Make your way up to The Rooftop for the Saddle Up 69 Sangria for four and snacks like Lebanese hummus, dry-rubbed wings, and short rib potstickers, plus music from live DJs all day.

The Twelve Thirty Club serves brunch at the Honky Tonk and Rooftop on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. There's a limited laid-back menu downstairs and a more extensive selection of food and drinks up top with bloody marys, mimosas, and more.

thetwelvethirtyclub.com

(629) 236-0001

550 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203