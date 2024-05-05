15 Steakhouses In Nashville You Can't Miss
Nashville is one of my favorite places to grab a bite when I travel to Tennessee. The city's enormous food scene is known for its Southern-inspired fare, barbecue, and hot chicken, but the city's rapidly expanding selection of restaurants also includes some unbeatable steakhouses. Of course, there are traditional upscale fine dining restaurants like the ones you picture when you think "steakhouse," but Nashville is also home to casual, family-friendly eateries, trendy fusion restaurants, and even dinner theaters where you can enjoy one of the best steaks of your life.
This list of must-visit Nashville steakhouses includes local favorites, hidden gems, and a few chain restaurants. I chose these restaurants based on recommendations from Nashville foodies, my own dining experience, awards and accolades, and online reviews. Many of these locations focus on locally sourced and regionally-inspired fare that doesn't sacrifice quality for novelty. Now, it's time to discover your new favorite Nashville steakhouse.
Deacon's New South
Deacon's New South is a Nashville original that reinvents Southern classics with a creative, modern flair. For example, Deacon's appetizer menu includes a classic steakhouse dish, roasted bone marrow, alongside soul food favorites with a twist, like crawfish hush puppies served with green apple remoulade and fried green tomatoes with Alabama white sauce and chow-chow.
The steak menu features the cuts you would expect — filet, ribeye, porterhouse, and more — but what makes Deacon's steak stand out against other steakhouses is that the meat is dry-aged onsite. There are some unexpected items to choose from, too, like the Kansas City strip and the shareable 36-ounce whiskey-aged ribeye. You can enjoy Southern sides like collard greens with pot likker, succotash, and mac and cheese with bacon and cornbread crumbs along with your steak.
Top off your dinner with one of Deacon's many Southern-inspired cocktails you won't find anywhere else. If you're craving something sweet, try the Honkey Tonk Angel made with Don Fulano blanco tequila and pineapple, or you could go for something with a little more bite, like the Red Dirt Girl featuring High West double rye and pink peppercorns.
(615) 994-1994
401 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
If you're driving down Broadway in Nashville looking for steak, you might be tempted to pass up Eddie V's Prime Seafood based on its name alone, but that would be a huge mistake. Eddie V's excellence extends beyond seafood to its world-class steak offerings. Start your dinner with a steak tartare appetizer prepared tableside with hand-chopped filet mignon, then enjoy a prime bone-in New York strip rubbed with smoked chili seasoning as your entrée. Or, if you'd like to get a taste of Eddie V's famous seafood, make it a surf and turf dinner with filet mignon and broiled South African lobster tail served with drawn butter.
At Eddie V's, you get what you pay for — and you certainly pay for quality at this pricey seafood and steakhouse. But you can still get a taste of Eddie V's on a budget during happy hour, Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The happy hour menu features teasers, appetizers, and signature cocktails that you can't get during its regular dinner service, like mini filet sandwiches topped with blue cheese and sweet onion jam, sliced steak tataki served with red chiles and wild mushrooms, and black truffle tartare with Grana Padano cheese and sliced baguette. Then, after dinner, wander over to the onsite V Lounge, where you can enjoy live jazz every night after 7 p.m.
(615) 238-2359
590 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203
House of Cards
The ambiance at House of Cards is unlike any steakhouse you've been to before. When you arrive, you're led down the stairs under the Johnny Cash Museum and through a narrow stone hallway lit with gas torches. After you pass the bar, you'll find a veritable museum of vintage posters and magic memorabilia. As you wander the speakeasy-like venue, you'll also encounter curiosities, like the séance room (known as the Blackwell Room) hidden behind a bookcase and a ghost pianist waiting to take your requests. And that's all before you even reach your table.
House of Cards serves a somewhat limited menu, but all your favorite classic steakhouse entrées are there and fully customizable to your liking. You can upgrade your seasoning by choosing from a selection of rubs that includes coffee chile, peppercorn, and Cajun, and top your steak with accompaniments like Smokin' Goat Cheese, herb and bone marrow butter, and sauteed wild mushrooms.
After dinner, check out one of the magic shows. Magicians and illusionists come from all over the country to perform at House of Cards. But leave the kids at home — House of Cards is only open to guests aged 21 and over for dinner. Younger guests can get in on the action during family brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(615) 730-8326
119 3rd Ave, Nashville, TN 37201
Oak Steakhouse Nashville
Oak Steakhouse may have locations across the country, but your experience at its Nashville location will still be one of a kind. The restaurant serves a selection of small plates, classic steakhouse entrées, and seasonal cocktails highlighting regional ingredients.
At Oak Nashville, you can have your pick of steakhouse favorites. Try a small plate of C.A.B. beef tartare or a 7-ounce filet entrée with peppercorn cream sauce and beef tallow frites. For those with more expensive tastes, Oak has just about any cut of steak you can imagine, including specialty steaks like a dry-aged bone-in ribeye and Japanese A5 wagyu, both sold at market price. Add lobster, shrimp, or scallops to any steak, plus your choice of sauces, like house-made steak sauce, black truffle butter, and hollandaise sauce.
Enjoy your dinner with one of Oak Nashville's regionally inspired signature cocktails, like the Tennessee Orange with Cathead bitter orange vodka, the Cumberland Colada featuring Bumba rum and Los Sundays coconut passionfruit tequila, or the Bourbon Street Meets Broadway made with rye, chicory, and Creole and rhubarb bitters. There's also an extensive wine list with wines available by the glass or bottle to create your perfect pairing.
(615) 902-3111
801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Morton's The Steakhouse
Morton's The Steakhouse has claimed to have some of the best steaks in the country since opening its first location on State Street in Chicago in 1978. You can experience these acclaimed steaks at its Nashville location on Church Street, just a couple blocks from the Tennessee State Capitol. I had the pleasure of enjoying lunch here and can confirm that it's one of the best steaks I've ever had anywhere.
You can fill up on Morton's Prime two-course power lunch with your choice of soup or salad and an entrée, like a 6-ounce filet mignon. Dinner is served seven days a week, with a massive selection of steakhouse favorites and unique creations like SRF Wagyu meatballs, tomahawk ribeye, and Morton's classic filet Oscar.
Be sure to stop by for Power Hour — Morton's version of happy hour — Sunday through Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. for specially priced cocktails and bar bites like the petite filet mignon sandwiches with mustard mayonnaise sauce and the tangy Mezcalrita. You can also check out its menu for rotating seasonal specials, like the filet mignon with butter-poached lobster tail. These specials change regularly, so be sure to check before you go to see what the restaurant might be serving.
(615) 259-4558
618 Church St, Nashville, TN 37219
Kayne Prime
The Kayne Prime experience combines classic steakhouse vibes and a modern, boutique farm-to-table restaurant. While you can get your usual favorite steaks here, every menu item has an original, contemporary twist that you're not likely to find anywhere else.
For example, many high-end steakhouses offer steak tartare with sous vide egg yolk on top, but Kayne Prime's Wagyu tartare goes one step further than the rest by adding barbeque chips to the mix. The other beefy appetizer on Kayne Prime's menu is the marrow canoes, served with parsley salad, sweet garlic, and toast.
The standard cuts are all there — Wagyu filet from Seattle, New York strip from Northern California, and Australian Wagyu ribeye from Tasmania, to name a few. But the real showstopper is a four-piece New York strip sampler, each prepared via sous vide and pan-seared to perfection.
mstreetnashville.com/kayne-prime
(615) 259-0050
1103 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203
E3 Chophouse
For years after the first E3 Chophouse opened in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, the founders joked about opening another location in Nashville. Fortunately for Nashville, those jokes became more serious until E3 finally opened its doors in Hillsboro Village.
E3's steaks come from responsibly raised beef from the E3 Ranch in Kansas and other E3-certified suppliers. On the dinner menu, you'll find your usual steakhouse favorites (all available wrapped in bacon — if you're feeling frisky). But E3's standout menu items are only available at the bar. For example, you can only get the Wagyu smash burger and the oxtail sliders from the Bar Bites menu, available only at the in-restaurant bar, open during regular restaurant hours, and the Night Train Bar, open from 8 p.m. to close on the rooftop patio. You can even have bottomless mimosas with your steak benedict at brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(615) 301-1818
1628 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212
Ruth's Chris Steak House
I first tasted Ruth's Chris Steak House as a teenager in Sarasota, Florida, and I still vividly remember the moment my steak arrived on a 500 F plate full of sizzling melted butter. This serving technique, developed by Ruth Fertel (yes, the Ruth), keeps the steak hot from the time it leaves the 1,800 F broiler (also designed by Ruth) until you've enjoyed the very last bite.
For your starter, try the veal osso bucco ravioli served with saffron-infused pasta. Upgrade any cut of steak with your favorite accompaniment, like a blue cheese or truffle crust, or get it Oscar-style with a crab cake, asparagus, and béarnaise sauce. Can't decide? Then go for Ruth's Classics, a three-course prix fixe menu with a starter, dessert, and sides to go with your entrée. Ruth's Chris is a family-friendly steakhouse with a children's menu and options for those eating gluten-free, keto, or vegetarian.
(615) 320-0163
2100 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Bourbon Steak
Bourbon Steak, located on the 34th floor of the JW Marriott hotel, has one of the best views in Nashville. Watch the city go by while you enjoy original steakhouse creations by Michelin-star chef Michael Mina.
Start your dinner with the A5 Wagyu appetizer seasoned with yuzu kosho, a fermented chile seasoning, cooked tableside on a hot stone and served with tangy ponzu sauce. For your entrée, you can choose from hand-selected Black Angus cuts, including the monster 40-ounce Wagyu tomahawk ribeye steak and the Wagyu surf and turf, a filet topped with king crab and béarnaise sauce.
But the steak doesn't stop at dinner. Among the many selections on Bourbon Steak's cocktail menu, you'll find the signature A5 Wagyu smoked old fashioned, made with A5 fat-washed Blanton's bourbon. Bourbon Steak is a dining experience fit for any steak lover in Nashville.
(629) 208-8440
201 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Urban Grub
Lots of steakhouses have strict dress codes, but if you're in the mood for something a little less stuffy, head to Urban Grub. This casual, family-friendly restaurant is built inside what was once a car wash, a setting that hints at the creative way Urban Grub approaches food.
The menu has a few of the usual suspects like ribeye, filet, and New York strip. Turn up the volume on your steak with a selection of butter and sauces, like the bone marrow bordelaise butter and horseradish crema, and surprising sides like smoked gouda chipotle grits and Southern-style street corn.
But if you really want to see what Urban Grub is all about, try one of its more unexpected dishes, like steak and biscuits served with bone marrow gravy or smoked Wagyu beef belly with burnt chimichurri. Feeling indecisive? Get the "Grub Experience," and let your server craft a bespoke menu of starters, sides, and entrées for your whole party to share.
(615) 679-9342
2506 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204
Carne Mare
Carne Mare, an Italian-American chophouse, is the quintessential steakhouse. The menu is very steak-centric, with only a handful of salads, pastas, and snacks. Carne Mare has your filets, strips, and ribeyes, plus a 36-ounce dry-aged tomahawk and a 45-ounce porterhouse, both big enough to share with two or three of your closest friends. For those with a taste for the finer things, Carne Mare also offers Wagyu, including a tender gorgonzola-cured striploin. There's even a 12-ounce beet steak for vegetarians to indulge in.
If you'd like a little entertainment with your meal, wander over to the glass-enclosed kitchen and watch the magic happen at the wood-fired grill. From 9 p.m. until close on Fridays and Saturdays, you can enjoy Carne Mare's late-night aperitivi, a customary Italian happy hour with wine, cocktails, and a limited menu of bar snacks, including beef tartare crostini.
(615) 379-9000
300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Cork & Cow
Cork & Cow has two priorities — wine and steak — and while there are other dishes on the menu, it's clear where the restaurant's focus is. The classic steakhouse offerings at Cork & Cow, like the wood-grilled filet, New York strip, and rack of lamb, are deliciously satisfying with its signature potatoes. You can upgrade any steak with accompaniments like mushrooms and onions, lobster tail, and garlic shrimp, as you would expect at most steakhouses.
But there are some unexpected selections on the menu, too. For example, you're not likely to find grilled Wagyu ribcap or elk chop with red wine demi-glace in many other restaurants. The menu changes frequently, though — up to eight times per year — to take advantage of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients. So, while you may not find these exact dishes when you visit, you know you're always in for something new when you go to Cork & Cow.
(615) 538-6021
403 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064
Halls Chophouse Nashville
Halls Chophouse is a regional chain originating in Charleston, South Carolina. Its Nashville location continues the Hall family tradition of serving classic steakhouse favorites with Southern-inspired sides.
Start your dinner at Halls with a seafood tower of oysters, shrimp, and lobster tails or a steaming bowl of she-crab soup, a Lowcountry specialty. Other standout appetizers include steak tartare served with a quail egg and gaufrette crisps — more casually known as waffle-cut potatoes — and lump crab cake with corn salsa and green tomato relish.
Follow it up with just about any cut of steak you can imagine, like the prime rib, filet mignon, or Red's porterhouse, dressed up with classic accompaniments like gorgonzola or lobster tail. Or try one of the other standout entrées on the Halls Chophouse menu, including quail with pepper jack grits and grilled vegetable ravioli. Enjoy your dinner with family-style sides like pancetta-roasted Brussels sprouts, shrimp and grits, and wild mushroom risotto.
At Halls, you can even have steak for brunch. Come hungry on Sundays starting at 10 a.m. for the Chophouse omelet with prime steak, ribeye steak sandwich with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and horseradish mayo, or prime rib steak Benedict. Top it all off with Halls' famous bloody mary, and you've got a brunch you won't forget.
(615) 246-6000
1600 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse
Jeff Ruby's, a regional chain based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a clear favorite among Nashville locals. Between the delicious steakhouse classics and live entertainment, Jeff Ruby's creates a one-of-a-kind dining experience.
The menu boasts a wide selection of USDA prime steaks and Wagyu cuts, along with steakhouse classics like Steak Diane with mushrooms and a brandy cream sauce and Steak Collinsworth with king crab and asparagus. But what really sets Jeff Ruby's menu apart from other steakhouses is the dishes you wouldn't expect, like the roasted branzino with couscous and chipotle honey and even sushi — yes, sushi. There's even a bluefin tuna sashimi flight with dipping sauces and wasabi.
Jeff Ruby's is more than just a steakhouse — it's also a Vegas-style music venue where you can hear live music every night. The lively environment, delicious food, and unique menu offerings make a meal at Jeff Ruby's an unforgettable event.
(615) 434-4300
300 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219
Methodology
The steakhouses on this list were chosen based on my own dining experiences, awards and accolades, and visitor reviews and recommendations. Special consideration was given to those serving locally sourced, regionally inspired menu items and those providing an especially memorable dining experience. While I tried to focus on local favorites and small, regional chains, I included some larger chain restaurants for their consistent quality, unique dishes, and inspiring histories.