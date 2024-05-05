15 Steakhouses In Nashville You Can't Miss

The ambiance at House of Cards is unlike any steakhouse you've been to before. When you arrive, you're led down the stairs under the Johnny Cash Museum and through a narrow stone hallway lit with gas torches. After you pass the bar, you'll find a veritable museum of vintage posters and magic memorabilia. As you wander the speakeasy-like venue, you'll also encounter curiosities, like the séance room (known as the Blackwell Room) hidden behind a bookcase and a ghost pianist waiting to take your requests. And that's all before you even reach your table.

House of Cards serves a somewhat limited menu, but all your favorite classic steakhouse entrées are there and fully customizable to your liking. You can upgrade your seasoning by choosing from a selection of rubs that includes coffee chile, peppercorn, and Cajun, and top your steak with accompaniments like Smokin' Goat Cheese, herb and bone marrow butter, and sauteed wild mushrooms.

After dinner, check out one of the magic shows. Magicians and illusionists come from all over the country to perform at House of Cards. But leave the kids at home — House of Cards is only open to guests aged 21 and over for dinner. Younger guests can get in on the action during family brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

hocnashville.com

(615) 730-8326

119 3rd Ave, Nashville, TN 37201