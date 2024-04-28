The Best Cuts Of Steak For The Sous Vide Method, According To A Butcher Manager

At its best, sous vide steak is perfectly rendered, as tender as butter, and so full of delicious, juicy, beefy flavor that it can be hard to resist the urge to lick the fork clean when the meal is over. Achieving that irresistible sous vide steak experience takes more than a vacuum sealer and a dream. But with guidance, you can choose the best cut of steak to submerge and sear for a transformative experience everyone at your dinner table will rave about for years to come.

In French, sous vide means "under vacuum." This literal translation describes the vacuum-seal and slow-cook process behind an avant-garde cooking appliance that many cooks are still learning how to integrate into their kitchens. But with all these easy guides that teach you everything you need to know about sous vide, it seems like this is one machine that's here to stay.

Some of the best steaks to sous vide are those that can't get the same benefit from other cooking methods (reverse sear, for instance); tough, thick, or technically challenging cuts, generally speaking, reap the most reward. I've cooked more steaks than I can count and have previous interviews and articles detailing various breeds, cuts, and cooking methods (sous vide being one of them). On top of that, an expert source shared his personal take on sous vide steak — Butcher Manager at the San Francisco Ferry Building's Fatted Calf Charcuterie, Tom Conyers. So, all these beef cuts have his and my professional thumbs up.