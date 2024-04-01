The Steak Cut You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Aries are represented by the ram, which is indicative of their fearless, head-first mentality. Being the first sign of the zodiac, these signs are often thought of as babies, and they have a lot to learn. Fortunately — or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it — their jump-first think-later approach results in a lot of lessons for them, even if it does make them harder to learn than necessary. But, aside from their bold nature, these signs are also known for their tempers — hence the baby reference before — and are notoriously hot-headed. That, paired with their habit of turning almost everything into a competition can make them a bit intense. That isn't to say they aren't lovely people to be around, but they are fire signs, after all.

Apparently, being the first sign of the zodiac isn't enough for these signs. They need to be first everywhere else in their lives, too. The good news is that thanks to their confidence and determination, they usually are. So, at risk of the angry emails from Aries in my inbox, the steak cut that this sign would be is inarguably the most popular cut of steak, and that's the filet mignon. Iconic for being both lean and tender, filet mignon comes from a portion of the tenderloin that rarely gets exercise. There's a reason why it's so popular — and that's because it's good. But, because there's a limited number per cow, they're also one of the most expensive steak cuts.