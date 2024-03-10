Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Wedding Cake Is On The Menu At His New Nashville Bar

While there's no shortage of down-home dive bars in Nashville, Tennessee, folks in Music City certainly have a few reasons to get excited about the newest honky-tonk in town. For one thing, it's owned by country music star Garth Brooks. For another, it serves up food by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, named for the singer's now-iconic 1990 single, made its official debut on Nashville's bustling Lower Broadway strip in early March, and it's already stirring up a ton of buzz. But beyond its sprawling square footage, expansive rooftop deck, and promise of swingin' live music, the city's latest celebrity-owned watering hole aims to wow patrons with its menu of mouth-watering comfort food, which includes one very unique dessert item: the cake served at Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's wedding in 2005.

Yearwood, a fellow country singer turned cooking show star and cookbook author, helped to curate the bar's selection of southern-style bites, and was sure to include the couple's very special wedding cake on the lineup. "It's a sour cream pound cake with just a decorative frosting, and it's a piece of history for us," she told "Good Morning America." Yearwood also explained that the recipe belonged to her mother, who passed away in 2011, which made serving the dessert all the more sentimental. "It brings my mom back into the kitchen, too," she added.