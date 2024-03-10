Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Wedding Cake Is On The Menu At His New Nashville Bar
While there's no shortage of down-home dive bars in Nashville, Tennessee, folks in Music City certainly have a few reasons to get excited about the newest honky-tonk in town. For one thing, it's owned by country music star Garth Brooks. For another, it serves up food by his wife, Trisha Yearwood.
Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, named for the singer's now-iconic 1990 single, made its official debut on Nashville's bustling Lower Broadway strip in early March, and it's already stirring up a ton of buzz. But beyond its sprawling square footage, expansive rooftop deck, and promise of swingin' live music, the city's latest celebrity-owned watering hole aims to wow patrons with its menu of mouth-watering comfort food, which includes one very unique dessert item: the cake served at Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's wedding in 2005.
Yearwood, a fellow country singer turned cooking show star and cookbook author, helped to curate the bar's selection of southern-style bites, and was sure to include the couple's very special wedding cake on the lineup. "It's a sour cream pound cake with just a decorative frosting, and it's a piece of history for us," she told "Good Morning America." Yearwood also explained that the recipe belonged to her mother, who passed away in 2011, which made serving the dessert all the more sentimental. "It brings my mom back into the kitchen, too," she added.
The menu is stacked with southern bites
From her Emmy-winning Food Network series, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," to her four cookbooks, Trisha Yearwood has frequently tapped family recipes throughout her food career. Unsurprisingly, she's loaded up the bar's menu with bites nodding to her roots. Guests can enjoy Jack's Smoked BBQ Wings inspired by her father's recipe. There's a Meat and Three selection featuring Mama's Meatloaf and a slew of Southern sides. Yearwood's also put some unique twists on comfort food favorites, dreaming up collard green stuffed wontons and a Southern bird dog showcasing her famous chicken tenders.
Clearly, there are plenty of noteworthy food offerings, but Yearwood and Garth Brooks' wedding cake no doubt steals the show. In her 2008 cookbook "Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen: Recipes from My Family to Yours," Yearwood shared that her mother made a wedding cake "much bigger than she had been picturing, but it was simply stunning." As shown in a GMA TikTok post, the cake was quite a sight.
Want to try something similar to the country couple's wedding cake without making the trip to Nashville? Lucky for you, Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone uses sour cream in her own version of a classic pound take, explaining that while it isn't a traditional ingredient, "it makes this pound cake so moist and tender." While you don't have to turn it into a five-tier showstopper like Yearwood and Brooks', simply top the cake with some sweet frosting and your taste buds will definitely celebrate.