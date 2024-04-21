A Chef Explains The Best Way To Add Bacon To Your Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese, the ultimate comfort food, is delicious all on its own, but it definitely doesn't hurt to add an extra ingredient or two. Many would agree that one of the best additions to mac and cheese is, undeniably, bacon. To find out all of the best tips for adding bacon to mac and cheese, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Chef Bob Bennett, the head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Bennett definitely knows what he's talking about — the menu for Zingerman's Roadhouse has its own section for mac and cheese, including one with a bacon addition, after all.

When asked the best method for cooking bacon — between the stovetop, the oven, or the microwave — Bennett said that "At the Roadhouse, we typically cook all our bacon in the oven." He noted, "It just saves us some time and really gets an even cook on the bacon."

Of course, you can't add full pieces of bacon into your mac and cheese — well, at least not without making it difficult to eat. So does Bennett recommend chopping up the bacon before or after cooking it? Bennett says, "We tend to chop after. I think it allows for better consistency as bacon can lose a lot of size during the cooking process."