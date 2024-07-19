15 Traditional Moroccan Dishes You Must Try At Least Once

If you're a fan of flavor and spice, you'll find many Moroccan dishes that'll grab your attention. Moroccan cuisine is all about big flavor and fresh ingredients, using foods like vegetables, legumes, pulses, spices, and herbs to make something delicious and nutritious. People who aren't as familiar with Moroccan cuisine may know about dishes like tagines made with dried fruits like apricots and prunes, and while those are worthy of their reputation, Moroccan cuisine is so vast and diverse that it goes way beyond just these few. You can find everything from juicy meatballs, hearty soup, slow cooked comfort foods, pastries, salads and dips, fresh breads, barbecue style kebabs, and more. All with the Moroccan flavors that make the cuisine so distinct and unique.

If you're not able to make a trip to Morocco, or find a Moroccan restaurant nearby, many of these dishes can be made at home too. The backbone flavors of Moroccan cuisine include using spices like turmeric, ginger, pepper, and herbs like cilantro and parsley. With these in your pocket, you can make all kinds of Moroccan dishes. As a food writer with North African heritage, I lived in Morocco for some time in search of learning and tasting everything I could about this rich cuisine. While the restaurant and street food scene is incredible all over Morocco, it's in homes where some of the most tantalizing cooking occurs. These are some traditional Moroccan dishes that you must try at least once in your life.