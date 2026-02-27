We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Seeing onion rings on a menu feels like a treat. Completing the trifecta of classic fried sides, the battered, golden-brown onion rings rival even the fluffiest French fries and tater tots, each bite filled with crunchy texture and mouth-watering flavor without even needing a sauce. The onion rings we know and love today weren't exactly how they were always made, though. One of the earliest iterations of onion rings, written in "The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined," included ingredients like cream, flour, and Parmesan cheese. Many iterations later, onion rings are almost always battered and fried into a smooth, doughy ring with an airy crunch. Somewhere along the lines, breadcrumbs were added for crunchy texture, and for some (like myself), this is still the iteration that reigns supreme.

This old-fashioned onion ring recipe combines a thick and creamy buttermilk batter with crispy panko breadcrumbs, creating a unique texture more crunchy than beer-battered, doughy rings. The secret is in the buttermilk, which takes the place of vinegar in tenderizing and sweetening the onions before coating in large pieces of breadcrumb that fry into crisp, dense crusts. Perfect with any sauce and alongside any food, this old-fashioned onion rings recipe may become your favorite way to use onions (and there are a lot of ways!).