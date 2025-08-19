The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Fries Doesn't Involve Turning On The Oven
There's a good reason French fries are the most ordered food item on DoorDash. People love them, and the average American will eat more than 30 pounds of fries in a single year. But when you do end up with leftovers, reheating them often seems impossible. You might be surprised to know that the superior method for reheating fries is not in an oven, air fryer, or wrapped in a damp paper towel in the microwave: It's in a skillet.
A skillet uses direct heat to crisp the surface of the fry by drawing out the oil it already absorbed. That makes for a texture closer to a fresh fry. It's crispy on the outside but still moist on the inside, not dry or chewy.
There's a reason fries are one of the foods you should never reheat in a microwave. When you use a microwave, you're heating the moisture in the potatoes. This creates steam inside the fry. Once that steam escapes, you lose the exterior crispness and get soggy potatoes.
Regular ovens, while generally superior to microwaves, can still lead to limp fries. That slow, dry heat lets the moisture migrate out. The top of your fry could get crisp, or even dry. But with no air circulation, the moisture on the bottom has nowhere to go, creating a soggy exterior. The same thing happens when you crowd the fries — that moisture gets stuck, and sogginess ensues, even if you double fry to make them extra crispy the first time.
The perfect reheated fry
When you fry a potato the first time, the hot oil boils off the exterior moisture while creating a crust that locks moisture inside at a lower temperature. When fries cool, that interior moisture starts to spread to the crust. Reheating in a skillet helps to recreate the conditions of the first fry with a very hot exterior that boils off the moisture to lock the rest inside for a better taste and texture.
For perfectly crispy, hot fries, lay them out evenly in a dry skillet so each one touches the surface. Flip them a couple of times a minute to ensure even heating. You don't need to add much oil, which could make your fries too greasy. The fries likely contain enough oil from their first cook; just don't let them burn. At most, you'll need a light coating in your skillet. All you're doing is heating them through and getting that oil to re-crisp the exterior. We have you covered if you want to start with ultra-crispy homemade fries.
One thing to remember is that the fries need to be in a single layer. If you crowd them, your fries will heat unevenly. So you're limited by the size of your skillet. That's why piling fries on a plate to try to reheat them in the microwave or a cookie sheet in the oven is so appealing — you get a lot more volume — but the end product won't be nearly as good. Do yourself a favor and try the skillet; see if you're not converted when you're done.