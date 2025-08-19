The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Fries Doesn't Involve Turning On The Oven

There's a good reason French fries are the most ordered food item on DoorDash. People love them, and the average American will eat more than 30 pounds of fries in a single year. But when you do end up with leftovers, reheating them often seems impossible. You might be surprised to know that the superior method for reheating fries is not in an oven, air fryer, or wrapped in a damp paper towel in the microwave: It's in a skillet.

A skillet uses direct heat to crisp the surface of the fry by drawing out the oil it already absorbed. That makes for a texture closer to a fresh fry. It's crispy on the outside but still moist on the inside, not dry or chewy.

There's a reason fries are one of the foods you should never reheat in a microwave. When you use a microwave, you're heating the moisture in the potatoes. This creates steam inside the fry. Once that steam escapes, you lose the exterior crispness and get soggy potatoes.

Regular ovens, while generally superior to microwaves, can still lead to limp fries. That slow, dry heat lets the moisture migrate out. The top of your fry could get crisp, or even dry. But with no air circulation, the moisture on the bottom has nowhere to go, creating a soggy exterior. The same thing happens when you crowd the fries — that moisture gets stuck, and sogginess ensues, even if you double fry to make them extra crispy the first time.