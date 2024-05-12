Sugar Is Your Ticket To Ultra-Crispy Homemade French Fries

We know that salt is a crucial ingredient when making french fries. It's what turns boring, bland potatoes into crave-worthy morsels, perfect for dipping in ketchup, slipping in your next burrito, or crumbling onto casseroles. However, when trying to achieve the perfect texture for french fries (soft on the inside, crispy on the outside), one of the best ingredients to turn to may also be one of the most unexpected — sugar.

While you may have heard that some fast food establishment add sugar to their fries to keep you coming back for more, there are plenty of worthy reasons to include it in your homemade batch. Just as a salty brine can be used to draw moisture out of chicken skin before frying, sugar has the ability to bind with water molecules, extracting liquid in a similar manner. But that's not all it can do. When you fry your spuds, the sugar will react with the amino acids (creating what's called the Maillard reaction), which results in a nice, crunchy, golden-brown coating. In fact, the latter reason is why McDonald's uses sugar (in the form of dextrose) on its fries to create that signature golden hue.