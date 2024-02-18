Slip Some French Fries Into Your Next Burrito For A Salty Crunch

One of the best things about fries is how many different types and variations there are — many of which will work well in your burrito. Plain old salted fried spuds will get the job done every time, but why not get creative with it and season your fries for an even more over-the-top burrito experience. For example, maybe you want a bit of a spicy kick with the inclusion of paprika, chili powder, or Old Bay, which would be great in a seafood burrito.

Additionally, you can play around with the various cuts of fries — there's no need to stick to just the standard cut. Maybe you want your fries to provide the crunchiest bite possible in the burrito, you can opt for shoestring fries or triple-cooked fries. On the other side of things, if you're okay with a little less crunch but still want the flavor of fries in your burrito, you can opt for steak-cut or crinkle-cut fries. You can even reach for fry-adjacent potato items, such as tater tots or a torn-up hash brown. Or, if you're looking for a touch of subtle sweetness, you can opt instead for sweet potato fries, which will still provide that extra crunch that you're looking for in the burrito.