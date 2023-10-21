Crumble Shoestring French Fries Onto Casseroles For A Crunchy, Salty Kick

As anyone who has scarfed down McDonald's fries has noticed, shoestrings are simply superior. While they're so tasty on their own that we tend to burn our fingers being unable to wait until they cool down, shoestrings also make an unexpected but delicious casserole topping. Unlike other thicker, starchier types of fries, these little delicate versions boast the perfect combination of crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside — and because they're so thin, you can fit more salt and seasonings on each bite. That means that when you crumble them up, you get crispy, salty, flavorful bits that are the perfect finishing touch to your favorite casserole.

Think of shoestring fries as a yummier replacement for breadcrumbs on baked mac and cheese, or fried onions on a green bean casserole. To deploy them, all you have to do is crumble your favorite fries and sprinkle them on top of your dish for the last few minutes of baking. If you typically cover your casserole with foil to prevent it from burning in the oven, make sure to remove it right before you sprinkle your shoestrings on top so they can get even more golden brown and crunchy.