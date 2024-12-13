Your Onion Rings Are Sorely Missing A Vinegar Boost

The onion ring is already a work of art in its purest form, whether it boasts a thick or thin batter, a bold seasoning, or a subtle sprinkle of salt. But have you ever wondered how to brighten up onion rings with an extra punch of flavor before frying them? The answer is to add vinegar. You can use vinegar-marinated (pickled) onions, or whip up a vinegar-infused batter. Heck, you can do both if you like.

If there's a downside to onion rings, it's that they bear the cross of all deep-fried foods — they can possess an element of greasiness from frying. The addition of vinegar balances any heaviness from the batter. Vinegar will also wash away the sulfurous compounds of the onion, making it more tender, and giving it a fresh, tangy flavor.

You can soak the rings of onion in the vinegar of your choice for anywhere from 15 minutes up to an hour. Be mindful of just how much tang you want: Higher acidity vinegar like balsamic or wine vinegar will deliver a more sour punch. Apple cider, rice, or honey vinegar have a lower acidity and will deliver a brighter, sweeter profile to the onions. This "quick pickling" method is perfect for last-minute doctoring of onions for any use, and red wine vinegar or balsamic will also add beautiful color to the onions.

