Your Onion Rings Are Sorely Missing A Vinegar Boost
The onion ring is already a work of art in its purest form, whether it boasts a thick or thin batter, a bold seasoning, or a subtle sprinkle of salt. But have you ever wondered how to brighten up onion rings with an extra punch of flavor before frying them? The answer is to add vinegar. You can use vinegar-marinated (pickled) onions, or whip up a vinegar-infused batter. Heck, you can do both if you like.
If there's a downside to onion rings, it's that they bear the cross of all deep-fried foods — they can possess an element of greasiness from frying. The addition of vinegar balances any heaviness from the batter. Vinegar will also wash away the sulfurous compounds of the onion, making it more tender, and giving it a fresh, tangy flavor.
You can soak the rings of onion in the vinegar of your choice for anywhere from 15 minutes up to an hour. Be mindful of just how much tang you want: Higher acidity vinegar like balsamic or wine vinegar will deliver a more sour punch. Apple cider, rice, or honey vinegar have a lower acidity and will deliver a brighter, sweeter profile to the onions. This "quick pickling" method is perfect for last-minute doctoring of onions for any use, and red wine vinegar or balsamic will also add beautiful color to the onions.
Vinegar gives onion rings the sour punch they needed
If you want to level up the onions for your fried rings, you can do even more of a pickling than a vinegar soak. Try these sugar-free pickled red onions for a great onion ring base. You'll need only a clove of garlic, some Himalayan salt, pepper, and apple cider vinegar. You'll create a brine that heats, pour it over the onions, and marinate them in the fridge for at least three hours. You could also use jarred pickled onions, but they would best be suited to a recipe that's lightly battered for thinner slices of onion, like shoestring fried onions.
To craft a truly delicious vinegar-infused batter, add some apple cider vinegar to this beer-battered onion ring recipe. Use 1 cup of beer minus 2 tablespoons, and replace the tablespoons with the apple cider vinegar. This extra boost of flavor will enhance the taste of the beer with a bit of sweetness and tang. Whichever onion ring recipe you go for, you need the absolute best type of onion for the job. We recommend sweet Spanish onions. Mild, with a delicate flavor, Spanish onions are a complementary match for vinegar. Choose firm, larger onions for the perfect cut. Lastly, using a brine or batter with vinegar won't change the flavor of a good onion ring, but will only enhance it. And it doesn't have to be fried. You can also get perfectly crispy onion rings with no frying required.