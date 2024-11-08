How To Get Perfectly Crispy Onion Rings, No Deep Frying Required

Onion rings are the coveted side that you'll want to order if they're on the menu at your local burger joint. The battered and seasoned coating makes an irresistibly crunchy and savory contrast to the tender, caramelized onion. Traditionally, onion rings are deep fried to achieve that shatteringly crisp breading, but you can make them at home without ever turning on your stovetop or opening a bottle of oil. Your oven is all you need to get perfectly crispy onion rings in under 30 minutes.

There are many tips to follow for the crispiest results, starting with preparation. Once peeled, slice up your onion across its horizontal diameter, making sure that the rings are quite thick so there's more surface area for the breading. The coating makes or breaks an onion ring, whether it's fried or baked. So, the dry-wet-dry station is especially important. The onions first need an even coating of flour. You can toss them in a plastic bag with flour for mess-free dredging. The wet batter should be as thick as possible, so you need more than just eggs for the best results; try adding buttermilk, flour, and butter. A thick batter will adhere to the onion as it bakes instead of a thinner batter that can slide off. The final dry station is the breadcrumb blend that instills the crunch and flavor contrast onion rings are known for. Panko breadcrumbs are superior to regular breadcrumbs for the crunch factor.

