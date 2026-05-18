The Upscale Steakhouse Chain That Sells Butcher Boxes For Dry-Aged Steaks At Home

Steaks served at a restaurant often seem to have that extra edge that is difficult to pull off at home. Thanks to The Capital Grille, our top-ranked steakhouse chain, a handy program gets restaurant-worthy steaks to your front door. Though The Capital Grille is known for exceptional service and a dining environment that reflects the prices on the menu, the brand's butcher boxes get dry-aged beef into your own kitchen so you can enjoy great-tasting steaks without having to change out of your oldest sweatpants.

The Capital Grille dry-ages steaks in-house and cuts meat fresh daily. A process lasting several weeks results in concentrated flavor and tender meat as natural enzymes contribute to a more complex profile that just-cut steaks lack. It can be a challenge to find dry-aged beef at usual grocery markets, so the Capital Butcher program is a convenient offering. Meats like the chain's signature bone-in ribeye steak and dry-aged New York strip, the same cuts featured on the Capital Grille's menu, arrive ready to cook. In addition to the locally-sourced steaks, preparation guidance is included in the box so even amateurs can plate a professional-tasting meal.