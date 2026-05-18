The Upscale Steakhouse Chain That Sells Butcher Boxes For Dry-Aged Steaks At Home
Steaks served at a restaurant often seem to have that extra edge that is difficult to pull off at home. Thanks to The Capital Grille, our top-ranked steakhouse chain, a handy program gets restaurant-worthy steaks to your front door. Though The Capital Grille is known for exceptional service and a dining environment that reflects the prices on the menu, the brand's butcher boxes get dry-aged beef into your own kitchen so you can enjoy great-tasting steaks without having to change out of your oldest sweatpants.
The Capital Grille dry-ages steaks in-house and cuts meat fresh daily. A process lasting several weeks results in concentrated flavor and tender meat as natural enzymes contribute to a more complex profile that just-cut steaks lack. It can be a challenge to find dry-aged beef at usual grocery markets, so the Capital Butcher program is a convenient offering. Meats like the chain's signature bone-in ribeye steak and dry-aged New York strip, the same cuts featured on the Capital Grille's menu, arrive ready to cook. In addition to the locally-sourced steaks, preparation guidance is included in the box so even amateurs can plate a professional-tasting meal.
Cooking up restaurant-worthy meat at home
Prices of Capital Grille's butcher boxes depend on the selected cuts. A box of 2 bone-in dry-aged NY strips and 2 bone-in prime ribeyes costs $180 to be shipped to homes, and the box includes the chain's signature steak sauce. Some butcher boxes contain the Capital Grille's proprietary seasoning blend. Individual pieces of steak — like a $35 8-ounce filet mignon or a $40 18-ounce bone-in dry-aged NY strip — can also be ordered. "Best steak I have made so far," wrote one cook on Reddit after cooking steak filets in a cast-iron pan.
Cooking dry-aged steak does require some attention, as a reduced moisture content means the steak will cook faster than fresh steak. Hot cast-iron pans or high-heat grills can deliver the perfect crust, and a simple seasoning means the flavor of the meat is placed front and center. One customer who cooked up a 22-ounce ribeye and an 18-ounce NY strip purchased from Capital Grille described them as "excellent" on Facebook. Though you may not have Capital Grille's infrared broilers in your kitchen, you can still serve a dry-aged steak dinner without having to visit a restaurant.