'Grill Master Legend' — This Steakhouse Chain Employee Has Cooked Over One Million Steaks

You might think you're good at your job, that you're valued and appreciated for the projects you complete and the accomplishments that you earn, but have you ever been named a literal legend by the company that you work for? LongHorn Steakhouse has a reputation for honoring its employees with the title of "Grill Master Legend" when they have cooked one million steaks throughout their career. That's right — one million steaks. Whether that happens at a single LongHorn location or several doesn't matter, but a chef must cook exactly that number of steaks to earn the acclaimed title.

In 2023, long-time Ohio LongHorn Steakhouse employee Tony Behrens cooked his one millionth filet, thus earning him a spot on the exclusive Grill Master Legend list. Behrens had been a LongHorn employee for over 26 years when he received the honor. While he moved among several locations in the Ohio tri-state area throughout his career, he never lost that spark for grilling mean steaks, such as Flo's Filet, aka the best LongHorn Steakhouse steak, according to our taste test. To commemorate the massive accomplishment, his LongHorn location surprised him with a celebration that gathered his coworkers, friends, family, and even executives from the head of the LongHorn Steakhouse brand. Behrens was awarded an honorary golden chef's jacket and a giant-sized $5,000 check.